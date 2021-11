There have been a few bids offered at steady prices Tuesday, but feedlots aren’t interested in taking them as they seek higher prices again this week. It’s another hot day for the cattle contracts as both the live and feeder cattle markets are rallying into Tuesday afternoon. There have been a few cash cattle bids offered but as the market looks as the steady bids, feedlots have let them sit cold as they want higher prices again this week.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO