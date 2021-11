RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, South Dakota has 767 new cases of COVID. There are currently 6,535 active cases. The number of people in the hospital is up by 10. 8 more South Dakotans have died bringing the State’s number to 2,289. Of the new 8 reported cases, 1 was in Jackson County, 1 was in Lawrence County, 1 was in Meade County, 2 were in Pennington County, and one was in Todd County.

