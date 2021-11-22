ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Arizona to lead statewide study on long-term effect of COVID-19

knau.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Arizona will lead a statewide effort to study the long-term effects of COVID-19. The National Institutes of Health will provide more than $9...

www.knau.org

Pyramid

Study shows atrial fibrillation leads to higher COVID-19 risk

Researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City have found patients who have atrial fibrillation are at significantly higher risk for complications from COVID-19. The study looked at 3,119 IHC patients who had a prior diagnosis of atrial fibrillation and tested positive for COVID-19 between March 2020 and May 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NIH Director's Blog

Long-Term Study of Children with COVID-19 Begins

NIH-Supported Research Will Track Effects of COVID-19 Infection on Children over Three Years. A large, long-term study of the impacts of COVID-19 on children has enrolled its first participant at the National Institutes of Health’s Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The study, which is supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, will track up to 1,000 children and young adults who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on their physical and mental health over three years. The study is expected to yield a detailed picture of COVID-19’s effects on the overall health of children, their development and immune responses to infection, and their overall quality of life in the years following infection. This work is part of NIH’s Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative, to better understand the long-term consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
BETHESDA, MD
cuanschutz.edu

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Researchers to Lead Multi-Institution Effort to Study Long COVID

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus will lead a four-year, multi-institution effort to study the effects of post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), or long COVID, with more than $11 million in first-year funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). More than 30 research teams across the country will study and share data in real time as part of the Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative, a centralized effort that will enable research with a nationally representative cohort of patients with long COVID.
healthleadersmedia.com

Baylor-led Study Examines COVID-19's Effects on Pediatric Advanced Practice Registered Nurses

The pandemic has fundamentally altered pediatric care delivery across the United States, new study says. — Pediatric advance practice registered nurses (APRNs) not only face mental health concerns from COVID-19 like their counterparts who treat the adult population, but they experience some stressors unique to their specialty, according to a new study led by Jessica Peck, DNP, APRN, CPNP-PC, CNE, CNL, FAANP, FAAN, clinical professor at Baylor University's Louise Herrington School of Nursing.
WAAY-TV

Doctors research long-term effects of Covid-19 on children

Doctors in Alabama and across the country are currently studying the possible long-term effects of Covid-19 on children. It's too soon to know the lifelong effects Covid-19 will have, but a pediatric emergency-room doctor at Huntsville Hospital, Dr. Jessica Branscome, said one of the study's biggest concerns right now is figuring out how the disease affects lung function for children in the long term.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo institutions continue Regeneron effort, as studies show its effectiveness against COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since December 2020, monoclonal antibody treatments of some kind have been available to certain eligible populations within the Amarillo community, whether through a clinic sponsored by the city of Amarillo’s public health department and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) or through the Amarillo hospitals.  According to a recent study, […]
AMARILLO, TX
wtvbam.com

AstraZeneca antibody drug works to prevent COVID-19 in longer-term studies

(Reuters) -AstraZeneca said on Thursday its COVID-19 antibody drug was 83% effective in cutting the risk of people contracting symptomatic illness in a six-month follow-up study, cementing the drugmaker’s lead in developing preventative coronavirus treatments. The Anglo-Swedish company said a separate study in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed that a...
Eastern Arizona Courier

Statewide COVID-19 numbers on the rise

Arizona Department of Health Services Interim Director Don Herrington is once again reminding people they need to become vaccinated against COVID-19, wear masks indoors and continue to socially distance after seeing another rise in cases recently. According to his blog, he’s not sure why the numbers are increasing, but suggests...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: AU leading COVID research with long-term symptom study

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time ever, we’re getting an inside look at one of the largest and most important COVID-19 studies in the country. It’s happening right here in our own backyard at Augusta University, but it could help people all over the world. Our Meredith Anderson is the only reporter with this.
AUGUSTA, GA
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Intramuscular, Intravenous Sotrovimab Equally Effective for Treatment of COVID-19

Intramuscular sotrovimab was not inferior to intravenous (IV) administration for the early treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients 12 years of age and older, according to the headline data from the randomized, multi-center, open-label COMET-TAIL phase 3 trial. Administration of the drug was effective up to 7 days after symptom onset, according to the study.
The Oregonian

Moderna vaccine more effective than Pfizer against COVID-19, study finds

The Moderna and Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines both edged the version from Pfizer and BioNTech in effectiveness in a large-scale study of five different immunization shots conducted by Hungarian researchers. Moderna’s vaccine was 88.7% effective in protecting against coronavirus infection and 93.6% effective against COVID-related mortality, compared with 85.7%...
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Brings Good News Regarding COVID Reinfection

The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
MedicalXpress

Study finds gradual increase in COVID infection risk after second vaccine dose

A study published by The BMJ today finds a gradual increase in the risk of COVID-19 infection from 90 days after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The study was carried out by the Research Institute of Leumit Health Services in Israel. Israel was one of the first countries to roll out a large scale COVID-19 vaccination campaign in December 2020, but which has seen a resurgence of infections since June 2021.
