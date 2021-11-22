ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Verde Valley joins other wine-making elites with new American Viticultural Area designation

knau.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Treasury Department has named Arizona’s Verde Valley an American Viticultural Area, or AVA. The designation comes after a six year study on well-known wine-producing regions. The...

www.knau.org

Comments / 0

Related
Napa Valley Register

Andy and Betty Beckstoffer donate $1 million to Cal Poly wine and viticulture center

Andy Beckstoffer of Beckstoffer Vineyards today announced that he and his wife, Betty, have donated $1 million to the Cal Poly Justin and J. Lohr Center for Wine and Viticulture. The donation will fund the Beckstoffer Vineyards Fermentation Hall. The center, completed in September 2021, will open to students in the winter quarter. This is the largest completely donor-funded capital project in CSU history.
NAPA, CA
pullingcorksandforks.com

Verde Valley become third AVA in Arizona

Last Friday the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) named the Verde Valley an American Viticultural Area (AVA). It’s been 4 years since the region petitioned for the esteemed designation as a federally recognized grape growing region. The unique climate, soils, topography and geography are what makes the area unique and warranting the designation.
ARIZONA STATE
Coast News

Taste of Wine: Vittorio’s salutes South American wines

The corks were popping several weeks ago at Vittorio’s Italian Trattoria in Carmel Valley, from such South American wine meccas as Mendoza, Argentina, Casablanca, Chile and Canelones, Uruguay. Owner/Manager Victor Magalhaes has moved his wine selections around and leveled the playing field for this inspiring wine collection brought in by...
DRINKS
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

New Local Winery: Cove Mesa Vineyard in Verde Valley

It’s a well-known fact that Arizona produces some incredible wines. A new local vineyard from the state’s acclaimed Verde Valley wine region has opened its doors just in time for the holiday season to celebrate with a bottle (or two). Born out of a passion for exceptional wine, Cove Mesa...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
wineindustryadvisor.com

Dry Creek Vineyard Founder David S. Stare to Be Honored as ‘American Wine Legend’ at Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards

Dry Creek Vineyard is proud to announce that Wine Enthusiast Magazine will be honoring Sonoma County wine pioneer David S. Stare as its “American Wine Legend” at the upcoming 22nd annual Wine Star Awards. The momentous occasion marks the first time that the family-owned and sustainably-farmed winery has been awarded a renowned Wine Star Award. Stare will be honored in Wine Enthusiast’s special “Best of Year” issue and at the annual black-tie gala in Miami, FL on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
DRINKS
knau.org

Indigenous tribes push to preserve Native American food culture

The origin story of America's Thanksgiving holiday imagines the pilgrims surviving harsh winters because of friendly Native Americans who taught them how to farm. Since then, Indigenous peoples have had to adapt to the food system Europeans developed here. They often lack access to healthy foods. But there's a movement to preserve traditional farming practices. From member station KNAU in Flagstaff, Ariz., Melissa Sevigny reports.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
tucson.com

Verde Valley wine region lands state's third AVA

The Verde Valley in Northern Arizona has become the third wine-growing area in the state to earn the American Viticulture Area designation. It joins Sonoita — which was one of the first wine-growing regions in the country to earn the designation in 1984 — and Willcox, which earned its AVA in 2016.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Opici Family Distributing Offers New Napa Valley Wines

Opici Family Distributing of Connecticut added several Napa Valley wines to its offerings: Ovid’s Napa Valley Red Blend 2017 and Hexameter 2017, each from the critically acclaimed Pritchard Hill winery, and several from The Debate series, whose Napa vineyards include Artalade Vineyard, a portion of the Montanga Estate on Pritchard Hill, Sacrashe Vineyard in Rutherford and Sleeping Lady, Beckstoffer To Kalon and Stagecoach in Oakville. Created at an elevation of 1,500 feet on a secluded mountaintop, Ovid wines are created by Austin Peterson, the son of a winemaker and a native of Sonoma County, who has served as Ovid winemaker since 2010. Its four estate wines are sourced from organic 15-acre vineyards, planted in one-acre blocks with rootstock and clonal combinations of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Petit Verdot and Syrah. A small selection of Experiment wines is also released each year. Also new, The Debate, whose winemaking team of Jean Hoefliger and Rob McKay, create wines from vineyards situated in various parts of Napa, encouraging discussion and like its name, debate. Each three-pack includes three very different viewpoints of either Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon or Cabernet Franc, from three different vineyards. Utilizing the same winemaking techniques on each varietal, these wines show the true diversity of terroir and a sense of time and place in Napa Valley.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verde Valley#Wine#Sonoma Valley#Food Drink#Beverages#The Treasury Department#Ava#The Usa
ksro.com

Napa Valley College Gets $10 Million Donation for Wine Education

Napa Valley College has accepted a donation for its wine education program. The board formally accepted a $10 million donation from the Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation. It is the largest donation ever made by the foundation, and it will lead to the construction of a new complex on the campus. The complex will be named after the Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation.
COLLEGES
papercitymag.com

Cigar Box Wines Brings South American Varietals to Texas Wine Connoisseurs

Three varietals make up Cigar Box Wine's signature flavors. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. With the holiday season on the brink, dazzling chatter of libations and cuisine are top of mind. In the spirit of festivity, a decade-old wine company unveils the ultimate wine pours that align harmoniously with the holiday dinner menu. Cigar Box Wines, home to premium wine varieties from estate-owned vineyards in Chile and Argentina, will make the holiday season sparkle for Texans with rich flavors.
DRINKS
greatnorthwestwine.com

Bob Bertheau joins German icon Loosen at J. Christopher Wines

NEWBERG, Ore. — Fans of Riesling around the world came to know Bob Bertheau and German icon Ernst Loosen as the remarkable team of “Bert & Erni” as they worked the market to promote Eroica Riesling for the better part of two decades. Their run ended in February when Chateau...
NEWBERG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFMY NEWS2

A wine and beer tasting tour like no other

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Chase the blues this winter with an assortment of reds, whites and ambers. The 2021-22 Yadkin Valley Winter Wine & Beer Passport serves up tastings at 14 wineries, three breweries and one distillery in the North Carolina wine country. The passport expands to 18 locations this winter to include four wineries that recently opened along the Surry County Wine Trail.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
TrendHunter.com

Accessible New-School Wine Brands

The wine industry is often perceived as being quite complex and somewhat difficult for newcomers to become acquainted with, which is something My Favorite Neighbor wines are intended to help change. The wines come as a new-school approach to premium libations and have been created by California-based winemaker Booker Vineyards to appear as a traditional wine. The product, however, is minimally branded with a wine within that is free from additives or concentrates.
DRINKS
pdxfoodpress.com

What Wine Gets Wrong About Indigenous Americans

This Native American Heritage Month, The Four Top turns its focus on our nation’s first communities. Indigenous American cultural values are very much in line with the oenological concept of terroir, and yet the wine industry has historically misunderstood and mistreated these cultures. In this episode, we hear from two...
DRINKS
theaviationgeekclub.com

That time a Taiwanese U-2 pilot flamed out at 70,000 feet over the Rocky Mountains and glided to a rough night landing at a remote airport in Colorado

Major Hsi-Chon Hua, a U-2 pilot belonging to Taiwan’s Nationalist Chinese Air Force (NCAF) who flamed out at 70,000 feet and glided to a rough landing at the airport of the remote town of Cortez, Colorado, in 1959. In complete secrecy, a team headed by Clarence L. “Kelly” Johnson at...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy