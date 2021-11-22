ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Neck, NY

All Things Real Estate: The process of a sale from start to finish

By The Island Now
theislandnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a number of professionals who we have to work with to coordinate our sales, from the attorneys, home inspectors, contractors mortgage brokers, and sometimes managements and co-op boards as well as our sellers and purchasers. Every once in a blue moon a structural engineer to check out...

theislandnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rogersville Review

Real Estate tips: Pending home sales slow, sellers' market hangs on    

Pending home sales dipped in October as monthly accepted contract activity declined while the year-over-year comparison continued increasing. Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based on signed contracts for existing single-family homes and condominiums sales in the region monitored by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) Home Sales Report. Since resales go under contract 30 to 60 days before the sale closes, pending sales offer some insight about the direction existing home sales closing will take.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Republic

All Things Real Estate: Roof certifications are not guarantees on how long one will last

Q: We bought our house in 2017. At the time we received a roof guarantee from a roofing contractor who was hired by the sellers. It stated, “This is to verify that the condition of the above roof is good and roof is watertight at this time. Roof shingles were installed within last few years. Roof should be good and watertight in excess of five more years.” The date of the certification is July 2017. Well, we noticed leakage this year during that last big rainstorm and are wondering if the roofing company is responsible to repair the leaks and take care of any damage caused by the water intrusion. If so, how do we go about making the roofing company make the repairs?
FAIRFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Neck, NY
Farm and Dairy

2 SALES: Home real estate and commercial property, and misc.

Auction #1: 333 Cedar St. S., East Canton, OH: Commercial property offering approx. 2,600 sq. ft. retail/office area, restrooms with attached pole barn warehouse approx. 60’ X 138’ with 14’ X 14’ & 12’ X 12’ overhead doors – concrete floor – 220 three-phase electric – approx. 40 X 50 covered pavilion – approx. 38’ X 110’ pole building storage with 14’ X 14’ overhead door and concrete floor and 30’ X 60’ covered lean-to, public utilities, all situated on three parcels totaling .927 acres. Convenient location with loads of opportunity!
EAST CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Brokers#Start To Finish
Telegraph

For Sale By Owner real estate listings may be more affordable

A recent report released by real estate company Zillow highlighted trends in homes listed as "For Sale By Owner," which are advertised and sold directly by owners without enlisting the services of an agent or realtor. For the past three years, FSBOs have made up between 4% and 6% of all home listings in the U.S., accounting for roughly 63,000 homes for sale in September.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

How Young People Can Get Started in Real Estate Investing

Getting started investing in real estate when you're young is a great idea for several reasons. Young people face some obstacles, mostly having to do with financing a deal. Common ways young people invest in real estate include house hacking, house flipping, a buy-and-hold strategy, renting out property, and investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs).
REAL ESTATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

FROM THE GROUND UP — Real Estate Mailbag

The real estate market has been in the news quite a bit lately, and with good reason. Prices are skyrocketing in some places, people are moving to places where they can work remotely, and design and ownership trends are changing. The market is hot in many places. How hot? Just...
REAL ESTATE
Vindy.com

Real estate: Some things have to be experienced in person

Technology is great and the internet, along with eCommerce sites, has brought the world together in a global marketplace. Trust me, with the holidays approaching, I feel like I might as well offer the Amazon, U.S. Postal Service, UPS or FedEx drivers a room in our home they are here so often. But not everything translates well to an online sales environment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Mount Vernon News

Sheriff’s Sale Real Estate Case No. 14FR01-0022

By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgments issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at knox.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov, 11540 Upper Gilchrist Rd., Mount Vernon, OH, on Friday, DECEMBER 10, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Wave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

As we commence the holiday season, most of us are understandably thinking about so many other things besides buying and selling a home. While it’s absolutely true that the volume of people attending real estate showings decreases from Thanksgiving until after the new year, that doesn’t mean that the industry grinds to a halt; at least not for everyone. When I first entered this profession over a decade ago, I was told by senior agents to anticipate the annual lull during the holidays and perhaps even use the quiet time to travel; On the contrary, I’ve experienced December to be a very busy time throughout my career. I’ve also facilitated countless closings, inspections, appraisals, etc. during this time as well. In essence, sellers shouldn’t worry much about their listing during the holidays but their brokers must.
REAL ESTATE
Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle real estate startup Aloft raises $20M to quicken appraisal process

Seattle-based real estate appraisal startup Aloft has raised a $20 million Series A round. Fifth Wall led the round, which was announced Thursday, while Silicon Valley heavyweight Andreessen Horowitz participated. Other investors included Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff and Built CEO Chase Gilbert. According to Aloft, the company has already raised a total of $25 million after being founded this year.
SEATTLE, WA
spacecoastdaily.com

What Differentiates a Realtor from a Real Estate Agent and a Real Estate Brokers

Having a reliable and passionate real estate agent by your side gives you complete peace of mind during real estate transactions whether you are buying or selling any property. Most importantly, the agent must be right for you even if it might not be the best because a good working chemistry between real estate agents and their clients is essential for a fulfilling experience in property transactions.
MLS
pacbiztimes.com

Real Estate: Latest Oxnard apartment sale fetches $50M

Alturas Oxnard Apartment Homes was recently sold and will be rebranded under the new ownership. (courtesy photo) It has been a busy time for multifamily housing in Oxnard. Woodland Hill-based CGI+ recently bought a 170-unit apartment building in Oxnard from FPA Multifamily for $50.7 million. CGI+ announced the acquisition on Nov. 16 of Alturas apartments…
OXNARD, CA
Daily Republic

All Things Real Estate: Neighbors can’t employ eminent domain to use your property without going to court

Q: In early October we agreed, as a favor, to provide our neighbors with access to our yard for construction of an ADU in their backyard, but it has become a big inconvenience and a mess and has stretched on for weeks longer than we agreed to. When we asked kindly if we could repair our yard to the shape it was in previously, they pushed back, using intimidation tactics. They are lawyers and they said, “Please be aware that in fact we have a legal right to that access with or without your consent per the power of private eminent domain noted in California Civil Code §1002.” We want to ask if that’s true.
FAIRFIELD, CA
Greenville Advocate

Advocate offers its building and real estate for sale

The Greenville Advocate has listed its building located at 103 Hickory Street for sale. The building consists of 4,900 square feet of office space and 1,500 square foot warehouse. The Advocate has contracted with BellCornerstone, a nationwide commercial real estate firm that specializes in marketing newspaper facilities that no longer...
GREENVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy