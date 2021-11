It was another big day for Cincinnati in its quest to become the first Group of Five team to play in the College Football Playoff. Oregon got drilled at Utah, 38-7, knocking the Ducks out of contention entirely and ensuring that the Pac-12 will not participate in the CFP for the sixth straight season. That is one more roadblock removed for the Bearcats, which did their part in a 48-14 thrashing of SMU. That was Cincinnati's best performance in a month.

