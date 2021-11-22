ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayPal stock falls to 52-week low amid payment tech weakness

By Liz Kiesche
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week before cyber-Monday, PayPal Holdings (PYPL -3.1%) stock touches a 52-week low of $184.26, as many other fintech and payment processing names...

Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Investors will come back from the weekend looking to determine if the market sell-off tied to a new COVID variant is overdone or if the pandemic recovery timeline is being pushed back. The selling pressure was not limited to travel and leisure stocks, as a risk-off trade swept over the tech sector, electric vehicle names and cryptocurrencies as well. It will be a busy week with a key OPEC meeting on the calendar and the November jobs report due out on Friday.
STOCKS
TriplePoint Venture Growth: 9% Yield, Outperforming The Market

As you may have noticed in our recent articles, we've been covering certain business development companies or BDCs in 2021. BDCs offer retail investors high yield exposure to private companies, and some of them, like TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), focus on companies which are already backed by other venture capital firms. These other firms don't want to lose their investments and will continue to support these companies. This has been crucial during the pandemic.
STOCKS
XYLD: The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Generating 9% Forward Yields

XYLD has generated 101 consecutive distributions of income since its inception in June of 2013 by utilizing a covered call strategy. The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) was created on 6/21/13, and since its inception, it's paid 101 consecutive distributions. Some investors dislike XYLD due to its mechanics of writing covered calls to generate option premium, which is then paid out as distributions. I personally like the investment approach that XYLD takes because I utilize a similar strategy by writing covered calls on boring dividend stocks I own to increase the income these investments generate. I wrote my first article on XYLD on 7/9/21, and since then, its price has appreciated by 0.73%. This is exactly what I want to see from a fund like XYLD, as trading sideways is all I want it to do. When I make investments for income-producing purposes, I am just looking for a vehicle that will trade sideways and generate consistent income. If you're looking for growth, XYLD isn't an ETF that will meet your investment needs. If you're looking for a continuous stream of income that's generated monthly, XYLD is an interesting fund to consider.
STOCKS
These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
STOCKS
#Stocks#Tech#Payment Processing#Paypal Holdings#Pypl#Fintech#Fiserv#Fisv#Robinhood Markets#Mastercard#Ma 4 7#Visa#Amzn#Sa#The Asian Investor
3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
STOCKS
Chinese wealth management firm sinks the most of financial stocks in past week

The financial stock losing the most ground in the past five sessions (with market cap of $2B or more) is Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH), down 15%, as it was downgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan on "lackluster" Q3 growth. The provider of wealth management services in China saw Q3 non-GAAP net income drop 4.2% from Q3 2020 and 16% from Q2.
STOCKS
Affirm Holdings stock rides high as stay-at-home trade resurges

With stay-at-home stocks back in play due to the South African variant of the COVID virus, Affirm Holdings (AFRM +3.2%) stock also gains, likely on the expectation that more people will pay for Peloton (PTON +5.7%) exercise equipment using Affirm's installment plans. Buy Now, Pay Later names such as Affirm,...
STOCKS
5 Dividend Aristocrat Bargains Near 52-week Lows

CAH, Financial), AT&T Inc. (T, Financial), Medtronic PLC (MDT, Financial), International Business Machines Corp (IBM, Financial) and Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG, Financial), according to the All-in-one Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus. Also on Friday, a shortened trading day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 2.53% from...
STOCKS
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since […]
STOCKS
SRLN ETF Vs. VRP ETF: Depends On Your Risk/Return Goals

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF invests exclusively in Corporate loans and is covered in detail by this article. (This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate) Introduction. This is my fourth article covering funds available in the Floating-rate investment space, a mere fraction of those available. Each...
MARKETS
Hot Stocks: Travel stocks fall on new COVID variant; vaccine names rally

The discovery of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa has sent Wall Street reeling ahead of Friday's holiday-shortened session. As a result, stocks with close connections to the pandemic have seen dramatic action in pre-market trading. This dynamic included vaccine makers, with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Casino stocks fall sharply on concerns over new COVID strain

The casino sector is reeling after a new COVID-19 variant that was detected in South Africa rattles investors. The variant carries an unusually large number of mutations associated with increased antibody resistance and is "clearly very different" from previous incarnations. South African scientists have already detected 30 mutations to the spike protein, which play a big role in how the virus enters the body. The biggest concern is whether the virus could lead to more serious illness or decrease the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments.
GAMBLING
HubSpot gains after report Amazon internally pitched buying the company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) rose 2% on a report that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) internally discussed the idea of acquiring the company. The team that's in charge of AWS's marketing software Pinpoint pitched the idea of buying HubSpot, according to a Business Insider report. Amazon believed that its own brand was "too difficult" to use and recommended buying a peer.
BUSINESS

