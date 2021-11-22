PayPal stock falls to 52-week low amid payment tech weakness

XYLD has generated 101 consecutive distributions of income since its inception in June of 2013 by utilizing a covered call strategy. The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) was created on 6/21/13, and since its inception, it's paid 101 consecutive distributions. Some investors dislike XYLD due to its mechanics of writing covered calls to generate option premium, which is then paid out as distributions. I personally like the investment approach that XYLD takes because I utilize a similar strategy by writing covered calls on boring dividend stocks I own to increase the income these investments generate. I wrote my first article on XYLD on 7/9/21, and since then, its price has appreciated by 0.73%. This is exactly what I want to see from a fund like XYLD, as trading sideways is all I want it to do. When I make investments for income-producing purposes, I am just looking for a vehicle that will trade sideways and generate consistent income. If you're looking for growth, XYLD isn't an ETF that will meet your investment needs. If you're looking for a continuous stream of income that's generated monthly, XYLD is an interesting fund to consider.

