Random acts of kindness can be the smallest thing, such as paying it forward at the coffee shop, or complimenting someone on their outfits, or even larger as planting a garden and picking up garbage on the beach. At USM, three new acts of kindness projects have been created this Fall semester. On the Gorham campus a Little Free Library will be placed by the bus stop, while in Portland a tulip garden has been planted and another Little Free Library has been added next to a buddy bench.

