Public Health

Department of Health: All adults now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActing Secretary of Health Alison Beam has announced that all adults in Pennsylvania are now eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine booster. “Vaccine providers across Pennsylvania have supplies of the safe and effective vaccines to administer booster shots,” Beam said. “I am impressed...

buckscountyherald.com

