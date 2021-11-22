Black Friday Deal 2021: Up to $1,100 on Sony a7R IIIA & a7R IVA

It’s Black Friday, and while Amazon should be your one-stop-shop for thousands of deals, the discounts its placed on its own hardware are exceptional. You can get Echo speakers, Fire Tables, Kindles and more at their lowest prices at the year. Related: The Best Amazon Black Friday Weekend Deals These deals are so good that we don’t expect them to last very long, so you should scoop them up now while you’ve got the chance. The Best Amazon Echo Deal Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) deal stands out because it was only released a few months ago. It’s smaller than the Echo Show...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO