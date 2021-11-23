I’m a Celebrity: Ant and Dec take shot at Boris Johnson over speech blunder

Ant and Dec enjoyed a joke at the expense of Boris Johnson during the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

In one part of Monday’s (22 November) episode, contestants were made to compete in a task to win a cake for their group.

Ant and Dec discussed where they had bought the cakes, taking the opportunity to ridicule the prime minister’s recent gaffe at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference .

Speaking to a crowd earlier today, Johnson appeared to lose his place in his speech, shuffling his notes around for an uncomfortable period of time while saying: “Forgive me.”

On I’m a Celeb , Ant (real name Anthony McPartlin) asked his long-time presenting partner where they acquired the cakes for the task.

Dec (real name Declan Donnelly) then proceeded to shuffle papers around, saying: “Forgive me” in an amusing imitation of Johnson.

Eventually, he finds the answer: “Poundland.”

Viewers took delight in the jibe, with one Twitter user writing: “Ant and Dec taking the p*** out of Boris. As if I couldn’t love them more.”

“Funniest thing I’ve seen in ages,” wrote someone else. “TV gold.”

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV.