ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

I’m a Celebrity: Ant and Dec take shot at Boris Johnson over speech blunder

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nARj_0d4FrKNj00

Ant and Dec enjoyed a joke at the expense of Boris Johnson during the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

In one part of Monday’s (22 November) episode, contestants were made to compete in a task to win a cake for their group.

Ant and Dec discussed where they had bought the cakes, taking the opportunity to ridicule the prime minister’s recent gaffe at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference .

Speaking to a crowd earlier today, Johnson appeared to lose his place in his speech, shuffling his notes around for an uncomfortable period of time while saying: “Forgive me.”

On I’m a Celeb , Ant (real name Anthony McPartlin) asked his long-time presenting partner where they acquired the cakes for the task.

Dec (real name Declan Donnelly) then proceeded to shuffle papers around, saying: “Forgive me” in an amusing imitation of Johnson.

Eventually, he finds the answer: “Poundland.”

Viewers took delight in the jibe, with one Twitter user writing: “Ant and Dec taking the p*** out of Boris. As if I couldn’t love them more.”

“Funniest thing I’ve seen in ages,” wrote someone else. “TV gold.”

Click here for a full rundown of this year’s I’m a Celebrity contestants.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson slaps down Nadine Dorries over freedom of speech online

Boris Johnson has delivered a slap down to culture secretary Nadine Dorries after she complained that she cannot air her right wing views on social media without being challenged. In an interview with the BBC Nadine Dorries said social media platforms had been "hijacked" by left-wingers.She urged people to stop voicing their judgements and engaging in criticism, arguing being challenged was making people "afraid".But asked about her comments, a Downing Street spokesperson said that the prime minister believes that freedom of speech is a “non-negotiable” part of the UK’s democracy.Ms Dorries who has previously lashed out at "left-wing snowflakes",...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson should start listening to his critics – instead of slamming the door on them

Had enough of Peppa Pig yet? Parents with preschoolers needn’t answer because I’m aware that they’ll reply: “Of course we bloody have.” I’ve been there.Nope, it’s Boris Johnson’s rambling train wreck of a speech to the CBI, in which he was quick to wax lyrical about the cartoon porker that I’m talking about. It created quite the storm and jump-started a discussion about the prime minister’s job performance and the government’s failure. But in truth, this was hardly the first incoherent word salad he’s served up and it won’t be the last.A much bigger problem concerning the government’s behaviour...
U.K.
BBC

Boris Johnson: I crashed the car over Owen Paterson case

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Conservative MPs he "crashed the car" in his handling of the case of the party's former MP Owen Paterson. It comes after Tory MPs voted through a proposal that is expected to lead to a ban on them taking paid political consultancy work. Labour...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Declan Donnelly
The Independent

Watch live as Boris Johnson gives speech on Cop26 climate agreement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is giving a statement to parliament on the Cop26 agreement on Monday (15 November) after countries agreed to “phase down” the use of coal in the coming years. Climate campaigners have criticised the deal as not going far enough to tackle the climate crisis we face,...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Calais mayor takes aim at Boris Johnson over Channel migrant disaster

The mayor of Calais on Wednesday partially blamed Boris Johnson for the death of at least 27 migrants off the northern French coast, accusing the Prime Minister of lacking the “courage” to handle those who wish to reach Britain on home soil. Natacha Bouchart’s virulent criticism came as French politicians...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Boris Johnson is a bit of an expert at muddling through speeches to the CBI

The Prime Minister was in the North on Monday for a speech to the Confederation of Business Industry (CBI), and he pretty much nailed it. There was a knife-edge moment when he lost his place and a few seconds of rifling through the pages, before he appeared to make the rest of it up - but only us professionals would notice. Joe public never clocks a thing.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuffling#Cbi#Poundland#Ant Dec
Indy100

‘Try to focus, you clueless bundle of horsehair’: Comedian savages Boris Johnson’s Peppa Pig speech

A comedian has brutally savaged Boris Johnson’s disastrous CBI speech and it is pretty hilarious. In the latest of his “room next door” videos, in which he plays an aide attempting to feed advice into a politician’s earpiece, Michael Spicer said what everyone was surely thinking as he reacted to the speech, particularly the parts in which Johnson lost his place for 25 excruciating seconds, and when he bizarrely wanged on about Peppa Pig World.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s CBI speech ‘didn’t go particularly well’, says Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt has admitted Boris Johnson’s speech at the CBI conference “didn’t go particularly well”. The prime minister has come under heavy scrutiny for referencing the children’s cartoon Peppa Pig as he addressed business leaders, while he also awkwardly stumbled over his words and lost his place. Labour have since...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Spare a thought for the political advisers who write speeches like the one delivered by Boris Johnson

It was the best of speeches, it was the worst of speeches, depending on whose spin doctor you spoke to. It was a genius dead-cat strategy, it was the ramblings of a PM who has lost his grip on reality. It was great for Sir Keir Starmer, it was terrible for Sir Keir Starmer. This was the essence of the general assessment surrounding Boris Johnson’s much-derided speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) national conference on Monday. Whatever you decide it was, at least it wasn’t uneventful.
POLITICS
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity 2021 viewers complain about ‘forced’ background laughter to Ant and Dec’s jokes

I’m a Celebrity viewers are highlighting something they find frustrating about the series.The ITV reality show has returned for a brand new series, with the third episode being broadcast on Tuesday (23 November).However, many viewers have already had enough of the background laughter they can hearing in response to the jokes made by hosts Ant and Dec.“I like how the I’m a celebrity crew ‘laugh’ at the crappy scripted Ant and Dec jokes, given that they have already heard them in rehearsals,” one particularly sniffy viewer wrote on Twitter moments into the latest episode.Another added: “One of the I’m...
TV SHOWS
Washington Post

Boris Johnson’s Peppa Pig speech forces him to answer the question: ‘Is everything okay?’

LONDON — “Is everything okay?” is probably not a question any world leader wants to be asked, especially in relation to their competence. But that is the question politicians, newspaper headline writers and much of social media were asking Tuesday, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his place in his notes for 20 seconds while delivering a speech to business leaders, then imitated the noise of a car engine and, perhaps most bizarre of all, spent an awkwardly long time declaring his love for the popular amusement park Peppa Pig World.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Boris Johnson is still haunted by the spectre of Nigel Farage

“The small boat migrants are causing my voters more grief than sleaze, rail in the north and social care,” one of the many disgruntled Conservative MPs told me. I was surprised: he doesn’t represent a seat on the south coast, but in Yorkshire. Even before the tragedy in which 17...
POLITICS
The Independent

Watch live as Boris Johnson holds press conference on Omicron Covid variant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a press conference after two cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid were detected in the UK. Johnson will be joined by his chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance as well as England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty as they set out what the government plans to do to tackle the new strain of Covid-19 that the WHO has deemed a “variant of concern”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

353K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy