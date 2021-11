The Clemson Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson has a defense that allows only 16.36 points per game, so USC's offense will have their work cut out for them.

