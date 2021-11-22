ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and 'friendsgiving'

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aij4S_0d4FqPVv00
Biden President Joe Biden serves dinner during a visit to soldiers at Fort Bragg to mark the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Fort Bragg, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jill Biden opened the holiday season at the White House on Monday by breaking off a sprig from the official Blue Room tree and giving it — and a big smooch — to her toddler grandson.

“Look how beautiful this is,” the first lady said of the 18 1/2-foot (5.6 meter) Fraser fir that was delivered by wagon to her Pennsylvania Avenue doorstep by Clydesdale horses named Ben and Winston.

“It is beautiful. It's magnificent, really,” she said.

The first lady later joined President Joe Biden for a visit to the Army’s Fort Bragg in North Carolina to celebrate “friendsgiving” with service members and military families.

The two events set off a White House holiday season that is expected to be much more festive this year, as public health officials encourage those vaccinated against COVID-19 to get together in person, instead of begging Americans to stay home, as they've done for holidays past.

The holiday tree was presented by the father-and-son team of Rusty and Beau Estes of Peak Farms in Jefferson, North Carolina — a three-time winner of the National Christmas Tree Association's annual contest. The winner gets to present its official tree to the White House.

Son Hunter Biden, his wife, Melissa, and their toddler, Beau, were among a sizable group of White House aides, guests and others who braved crisp winds to watch the brief ceremony marking the start of the administration's first Christmas in the White House.

The Fraser fir will be decorated in the coming days and displayed in the Blue Room, a tradition that dates back to President Dwight D. Eisenhower, after a chandelier is removed so it can be tethered to the ceiling for safety. White House grounds superintendent Dale Haney went to the farm in October to pick out a tree. Peak Farms also supplied the official White House tree in 2008 and 2012.

The White House Christmas decorations will be revealed on the Monday after Thanksgiving, the first lady said.

Jill Biden was joined by a D.C. Army National Guard family to honor the National Guard's role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, her office said. She has been using her new role to help highlight and rally support for military families from across the country through an initiative named Joining Forces.

At Fort Bragg, the meal was held in a large hanger replete with pumpkin and pine cone centerpieces for about 250 servicemembers and families. Jill Biden spoke first, stepping out from behind a table to walk the room, talking to families about their late son, Beau, who served in the Delaware National Guard, and how she understood how hard it was to be away during holidays. She talked about how proud she was of the troops before introducing the president, who echoed her praise.

“You do so much, your families do so much,” President Biden said. “You’re the finest military the world has ever seen … and I’m so damn proud to be associated with you.”

After a quick prayer from the chaplain, the Bidens walked behind the serving tables, donned gloves and aprons and started dishing out the meal to waiting troops. Jill Biden scooped mashed potatoes, the president the stuffing. The troops were handed chocolate chip cookies with the presidential seal, and the long table was full of food including chocolate cakes.

On Tuesday, the Bidens plan to participate in a to-be-announced local service project before resuming their family tradition of celebrating Thanksgiving on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket. Biden put tradition on hold last fall over COVID-19 concerns and hunkered down over Thanksgiving dinner in Delaware with just his wife, their daughter and their son-in-law.

“Last Thanksgiving, for the first time, it was just the four of us,” Biden said earlier this month as he commented on the nation's progress against the coronavirus.

___

Jaffe reported from Fort Bragg, N.C. Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Mask farce: Masked Hunter Biden returns to the White House with wife Melissa Cohen and son Beau to help unveil the Christmas tree: Mask-less Jill Biden kisses her unvaccinated 19-month-old grandson

As part of the White House Christmas Tree arrival on Monday, Jill Biden broke off a bit of its branch and walked it over to her grandson Beau Biden, delivering it with a kiss. Hunter Biden was holding his youngest son, his wife Melissa Cohen at his side, at the event, which took place on the North Lawn at the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fox29.com

Biden Thanksgiving menu released by White House

President Joe Biden and his family celebrated Thanksgiving with family while enjoying a traditional holiday menu. The Biden's Thanksgiving menu included thyme-Roasted turkey, "Grandma Jacobs' Savory Stuffing," classic turkey gravy, roasted kitchen garden vegetables, sweet potatoes, kale, button mushrooms, and cranberry relish on Thanksgiving Thursday. Deserts included apple pie, pumpkin pie, coconut cream pie, and chocolate chip ice cream.
POLITICS
AFP

In her quiet way, Jill Biden reinvents role of US first lady

Jill Biden promotes Covid vaccines and takes part in political rallies -- but only when her college professor schedule allows. - Vaccination -  The first lady is traveling around the country urging Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and -- ever since vaccines were approved for teenagers and younger kids -- to also immunize their children.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
HollywoodLife

Joe & Jill Biden Hold Hands As They Arrive In Nantucket For Thanksgiving After Preparing Meals

Just two days before Thanksgiving, Joe and Jill Biden were photographed holding hands as they departed Air Force One in Nantucket. Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will be spending Thanksgiving in Nantucket, and they arrived two days before the holiday on Nov. 23. After a busy day in Washington D.C., Joe and Jill boarded Air Force One, and touched down on the island off the coast of Massachusetts at nighttime. They both wore long coats and masks as they departed the plane, holding hands as they walked across the tarmac. The president and first lady were joined by kids Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, along with hunter’s wife, Melissa, and a bunch of their grandchildren.
SOCIETY
AFP

Biden escapes on Thanksgiving break -- for now

"Welcome back!" a woman shouted as President Joe Biden began his Thanksgiving break on luxury Nantucket island -- celebrating his first chance to escape from weeks of bad news. The woman yelling was one of a score of islanders braving a freezing night Tuesday to cheer Biden as his motorcade zipped from the airport through narrow lanes to the exclusive compound of billionaire family friend David Rubenstein. Nantucket, a former whaling center out in the Atlantic off Massachusetts, is not a place where Biden has to worry about being harassed by Donald Trump supporters. He is unlikely to confront QAnon conspiracy fantasists or people brandishing "Let's Go Brandon" signs -- the Republicans' viral euphemism for "Fuck Joe Biden."
POLITICS
KHON2

In Nantucket, Biden shops, attends Christmas tree lighting

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden appeared on the loose Friday in Nantucket. Biden spent more than an hour walking around downtown Nantucket’s cobblestone streets, popping unannounced into quaint mom-and-pop shops, appearing to make purchases and posing for photos with surprised business owners. He was accompanied by some of...
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Jill Biden
localmemphis.com

Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving

NANTUCKET, Mass. — President Joe Biden on Thursday wished Americans a happy and closer-to-normal Thanksgiving, the second celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, in remarks welcoming the resumption of holiday traditions in many homes. "As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our hearts...
FESTIVAL
crossroadstoday.com

Jill Biden pays tribute to one of America’s most iconic first ladies

(CNN) — As the season changed from summer to fall, first lady Jill Biden has found a spot to sit outside at the White House to grade her students’ essays. “On these cool afternoons, I like to go to the Jackie Kennedy garden,” Biden said Thursday night at a gala to honor the 60th anniversary of the White House Historical Association.
U.S. POLITICS
Footwear News

Jill Biden Looks Chic in Lilac Dress & Versatile Slouch Boots for Thanksgiving With Coast Guard

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent Thanksgiving Day greeting members of the United States Coast Guard at the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass. For the occasion, Dr. Biden had on a lilac-purple midi dress, black coat, scarf and versatile slouch boots. The shoes, made up of suede material, included a thick block heel that measured roughly 3 inches in height. On Monday, the first lady and the president attended a Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where they served dinner to the attendees. Roughly 250 guests, including service members, families of deployed...
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Friendsgiving#Bidens#Ap#Americans#Peak Farms#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

Biden does a 1, 2 step on the way to Marine One to say hi to Ciara, her kids and wife Jill on the White House balcony during their break from a film campaign pushing vaccines for children

Singer Ciara and her children joined first lady Jill Biden at the White House on Wednesday to wave goodbye to Joe Biden as he left for a trip to Detroit. The president detoured from the Oval Office over to the South Portico, where he walked up a few steps to exchange words with them. He then left to board Marine One.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FITSNews

If You Thought Joe Biden Was Unpopular …

Late last month, I received an email from Market Research Foundation (MRF) – a predictive analytics firm specializing in grassroots political engagement. Its focus? Vice-president Kamala Harris, and the “huge hesitations” Americans purportedly have over her ability to lead the nation. These hesitations were brought to the fore last week...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
77K+
Followers
76K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy