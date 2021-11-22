ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Source: Saints sign Taysom Hill to 4 year extension that could be worth up to $95M

By LUKE JOHNSON, The New Orleans Advocate
hazard-herald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints and multi-purpose offensive player Taysom Hill have reached an agreement on a unique four-year contract extension that could...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

