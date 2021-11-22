Source: Saints sign Taysom Hill to 4 year extension that could be worth up to $95M

METAIRIE, La. -- One of the NFL's most unique players, Taysom Hill, agreed to one of the league's most unique contract extensions Monday with the New Orleans Saints. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Hill's new deal will pay him $40 million over the next four years if he remains in his current role in which he serves as backup quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end, as well as being a special teams ace. However, the deal can be worth up to $95 million if Hill becomes the Saints' starting quarterback over the next four years.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO