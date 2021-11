Up next in our 2021 best tools in the Cleveland farm system series and rankings is power. Power, once again, is a fairly straight grade in terms of a tool and rankings. However, we do have to consider the differences between having great raw power and game power. Many hitters have great raw power, or five’o’clock power as scouts will often call it, where a hitter has great batting practice power but in games it doesn’t materialize. That could be for several reasons, sometimes it’s a swing path or mechanics, sometimes it’s a poor approach or inability to make enough contact to get to all of the power in game.

