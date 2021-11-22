ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US diplomat in El Salvador critical of government in exit

By MARCOS ALEMAN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The United States’ top diplomat in El Salvador has announced she is leaving the...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcn247.com

El Salvador to build cryptocurrency-fueled "Bitcoin City"

LA LIBERTAD, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says his government will build an oceanside “Bitcoin City” at the base of a volcano. The announcement came in a rock concert-like atmosphere at a gathering gathering of Bitcoin enthusiasts Saturday night. Bukele says a bond offering in 2022 will be entirely in Bitcoin. And construction is supposed to begin 60 days after financing is ready. The city is supposed to be built near the Conchagua volcano to take advantage of geothermal energy production. El Salvador this year became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal currency, alongside the U.S. dollar.
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

El Salvador to finance new city with Bitcoins

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has announced plans to build a Bitcoin city at the base of a volcano, with cryptocurrency being used to fund the project. The city will be circular, to represent the shape of a large coin, and will be built in the...
ECONOMY
UPI News

U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan, China responds dismissively

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A delegation of five U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan on a two-day trip to meet with the island's leaders despite calls from the Chinese government to cancel the trip. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, led the group Friday. The group...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#San Salvador#Ap#Bukele#Charg D Affaires
The Independent

Cross-party delegation from US Congress meet Taiwan’s president in defiance of China

Five US lawmakers who arrived in Taiwan on Thursday night have now met with the island’s president Tsai Ing-wen, despite warnings from China to call off the trip.After the meeting, the president reiterated both sides’ cooperation in veteran affairs, economic issues and trade while emphasising on the island’s close alignment with the US. “Taiwan will continue to step up cooperation with the United States in order to uphold our shared values of freedom and democracy and to ensure peace and stability in the region,” Ms Tsai said.Taiwan has been a point of contention as tensions rose between the US...
FOREIGN POLICY
investing.com

El Salvador Is Host of Massive LatAm Cryptocurrency Event

El Salvador Is Host of Massive LatAm Cryptocurrency Event. Bitcoin Week is bringing together dozens of experts and industry figures in San Salvador to speak on various topics related to the importance of cryptocurrency and its impact on the economy. The government of Nayib Bukele is promoting the important event...
CURRENCIES
q13fox.com

Whatcom County lawmaker stuck in El Salvador with COVID

State Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale is sickened with COVID-19 in El Salvador and is unable to receive antibody drugs to treat it. Ericksen, a Republican who represents the 42nd District in Whatcom County, has reached out to legislative colleagues for advice on how to receive monoclonal antibodies, which are unavailable in that Latin American nation.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Fox News

A US-Russia war over Ukraine would be catastrophic

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer and specialist in Russian doctrine and strategy who participated in dozens of war games that simulated a U.S.-Russia conflict, I am gravely concerned about the high risk of Washington going to war over Ukraine. If you thought $2 trillion and 6,000 American...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
fox40jackson.com

Romanian immigrant to Americans who favor communism: ‘If you don't learn from history, nothing will save you’

A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

'Tyrants and Traitors Need to Be Executed,' Said the Army-Vet-Conspiracy-Theorist

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 27, San Clemente, California, yoga practitioner, wellness and New Age leader Alan Hostetter, 56, who would later be indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, posted a video of himself on his own American Phoenix Project YouTube channel talking about his attendance at the November 14 "Million MAGA" March in Washington.
LA HABRA, CA
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Explosions, Fire Reported At Major Russian Munitions Plant

Several explosions have been reported at a munitions factory in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk. Initial reports of the explosions in Russian state media indicate an unspecified number of casualties. The Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed it was working at the scene and warned of the danger of possible further explosions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government ‘recklessly ignored’ years of warnings that policies would increase Channel boat crossings

The government has been accused of “recklessly” ignoring years of warnings that its policies would cause increasing numbers of asylum seekers to risk their lives crossing the English Channel.Priti Patel was a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in 2019 when it found that the use of small boats was rising and that the UK’s response could “have the counterproductive effect of forcing migrants to make desperate journeys across the Channel”.There have been numerous other warnings, including from United Nations agencies, that reducing safe and legal routes would “increase the likelihood of people turning to smugglers”. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Dutch government ‘truly sorry’ for gender recognition law that required sterilisation for legal recognition

The Dutch government has given an official apology to transgender and intersex people affected by a law that forced them to undergo surgery and sterilisation in order to be officially recognised in their gender.Some 2,000 people are thought to have been impacted by the law, introduced in 1985 and in force until as recently as 2014, despite years of criticism from human rights groups and organisations including the United Nations and Council of Europe.Following legal action by more than a dozen individuals and organisations to demand an apology, the Dutch government moved to offer one last year – and to...
POLITICS
AFP

In slap at China, US praises SAfrica's detection of new Covid strain

The United States praised South Africa Saturday for quickly identifying the new Covid strain called Omicron and sharing this information with the world -- a barely veiled slap at China's handling of the original outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South Africa's international relations and cooperation minister, Naledi Pandor, and they discussed cooperation on vaccinating people in Africa against Covid-19, the State Department said. "Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africaâs scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africaâs government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," the statement said. First under Donald Trump and now under President Joe Biden, the United States has repeatedly criticized China as not being forthcoming on the origins of the coronavirus, which was first detected in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan before spreading around the world. It has now killed nearly 5.2 million people.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy