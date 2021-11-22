US diplomat in El Salvador critical of government in exit

LA LIBERTAD, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele says his government will build an oceanside “Bitcoin City” at the base of a volcano. The announcement came in a rock concert-like atmosphere at a gathering gathering of Bitcoin enthusiasts Saturday night. Bukele says a bond offering in 2022 will be entirely in Bitcoin. And construction is supposed to begin 60 days after financing is ready. The city is supposed to be built near the Conchagua volcano to take advantage of geothermal energy production. El Salvador this year became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal currency, alongside the U.S. dollar.
TEGUCIGALPA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - A pledge by a leading Honduran presidential candidate to embrace China and de-emphasize Taiwan ties if she wins Sunday's election has prompted diplomatic jostling between Beijing and Washington as each seeks to exert influence on the Central American nation. Honduras, with a population of just...
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has announced plans to build a Bitcoin city at the base of a volcano, with cryptocurrency being used to fund the project. The city will be circular, to represent the shape of a large coin, and will be built in the...
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A delegation of five U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan on a two-day trip to meet with the island's leaders despite calls from the Chinese government to cancel the trip. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., chairman of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, led the group Friday. The group...
Five US lawmakers who arrived in Taiwan on Thursday night have now met with the island’s president Tsai Ing-wen, despite warnings from China to call off the trip.After the meeting, the president reiterated both sides’ cooperation in veteran affairs, economic issues and trade while emphasising on the island’s close alignment with the US. “Taiwan will continue to step up cooperation with the United States in order to uphold our shared values of freedom and democracy and to ensure peace and stability in the region,” Ms Tsai said.Taiwan has been a point of contention as tensions rose between the US...
El Salvador Is Host of Massive LatAm Cryptocurrency Event. Bitcoin Week is bringing together dozens of experts and industry figures in San Salvador to speak on various topics related to the importance of cryptocurrency and its impact on the economy. The government of Nayib Bukele is promoting the important event...
State Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale is sickened with COVID-19 in El Salvador and is unable to receive antibody drugs to treat it. Ericksen, a Republican who represents the 42nd District in Whatcom County, has reached out to legislative colleagues for advice on how to receive monoclonal antibodies, which are unavailable in that Latin American nation.
As a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer and specialist in Russian doctrine and strategy who participated in dozens of war games that simulated a U.S.-Russia conflict, I am gravely concerned about the high risk of Washington going to war over Ukraine. If you thought $2 trillion and 6,000 American...
A murder suspect who fled to China from Taiwan is now trapped in a hotel quarantine. The suspect, surnamed Huang, shot a 45-year-old man to death early on Monday in New Taipei City. Anybody entering China must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a government-assigned hotel. A murder suspect who...
Parts of the U.S. have begun an all-out assault against the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 as Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the variant is likely already circulating in the country. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday, limiting hospital capacity to emergency needs...
A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 27, San Clemente, California, yoga practitioner, wellness and New Age leader Alan Hostetter, 56, who would later be indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, posted a video of himself on his own American Phoenix Project YouTube channel talking about his attendance at the November 14 "Million MAGA" March in Washington.
Buttigieg is being openly discussed a potential Biden successor in the West Wing, per Politico. Some staffers of color feel that the chatter is a slight to Vice President Harris, per the report. Buttigieg this week on NBC's "Meet the Press" emphasized his strong work relationship with Harris. When Pete...
Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
Several explosions have been reported at a munitions factory in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk. Initial reports of the explosions in Russian state media indicate an unspecified number of casualties. The Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed it was working at the scene and warned of the danger of possible further explosions.
Fox News contributor Tyrus called on President Biden "to step down" Saturday on "The Big Saturday Show." "The only way that [Biden] could save his presidency would be - and I'm not saying this as a Republican, I'm…saying this as a parent and American citizen - is to step down," he said.
The government has been accused of “recklessly” ignoring years of warnings that its policies would cause increasing numbers of asylum seekers to risk their lives crossing the English Channel.Priti Patel was a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in 2019 when it found that the use of small boats was rising and that the UK’s response could “have the counterproductive effect of forcing migrants to make desperate journeys across the Channel”.There have been numerous other warnings, including from United Nations agencies, that reducing safe and legal routes would “increase the likelihood of people turning to smugglers”. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the...
The Dutch government has given an official apology to transgender and intersex people affected by a law that forced them to undergo surgery and sterilisation in order to be officially recognised in their gender.Some 2,000 people are thought to have been impacted by the law, introduced in 1985 and in force until as recently as 2014, despite years of criticism from human rights groups and organisations including the United Nations and Council of Europe.Following legal action by more than a dozen individuals and organisations to demand an apology, the Dutch government moved to offer one last year – and to...
Last week, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul decided to take a stand against Saudi Arabia. He was joined by Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Mike Lee of Utah. Together, they issued a joint resolution of disapproval to block proposed U.S. arms sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to...
The United States praised South Africa Saturday for quickly identifying the new Covid strain called Omicron and sharing this information with the world -- a barely veiled slap at China's handling of the original outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South Africa's international relations and cooperation minister, Naledi Pandor, and they discussed cooperation on vaccinating people in Africa against Covid-19, the State Department said.
"Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africaâs scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africaâs government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world," the statement said.
First under Donald Trump and now under President Joe Biden, the United States has repeatedly criticized China as not being forthcoming on the origins of the coronavirus, which was first detected in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan before spreading around the world. It has now killed nearly 5.2 million people.
Comments / 0