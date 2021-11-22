Mike's Hard Lemonade Is Bringing Some Sweetness to Graffiti Art in Peru

The oven is almost always on at Laika Cheesecakes & Espresso. The dessert shop on Broadway that’s known for its cheesecakes-in-a-jar saw demand grow so quickly during its first year that it had to start scheduling kitchen shifts around the clock to ensure that a batch of its personal-sized desserts was almost always baking. “There’s only space for so many people at one time so we’re baking at all hours,” says Ricardo Perez, who handles social media for the café that opened in December 2020. “At first our goal was to sell 1,000 jars a week and now we’re selling that many jars each day.”

