ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Mike's Hard Lemonade Is Bringing Some Sweetness to Graffiti Art in Peru

By Natalie Venegas
AdWeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt can mean many things and is often used as...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodshomedesign.com

A simple and sweet little way to create rock garden art!

A simple and sweet little way to create rock garden art! With a bit of creativity you can make some little garden features. What you need for this DIY-project is some paint and a brush. For more inspiration you can read a special book “Rock Painting Fun for Everyone!” by Lin Wellford.
VISUAL ART
reviewjournal.com

Taste some holiday sweetness at Strip resort — PHOTOS

Pastry chefs have made some sweet stuff at Aria on the Strip for the holiday season. On Wednesday, the pastry team at the resort unveiled some eye-catching creations, including an 8-foot-tall snow globe. Last month, the team was seen working on a giant ice cream cone and other displays.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Southern

Cookies as art: Marion's i.e. originals is a sweet endeavor

The decorated cookies from i.e. originals almost look too good to eat. “Almost,” owner and baker Diane Burns stressed. “Almost, because once you take a bite you discover how good they taste, too.”. Burns, a Marion baker, sells her decorated butter cookies at the Marion Farmers Market on West Main...
MARION, IL
sanantoniomag.com

Laika Cheesecakes & Espresso Brings a Touch of Sweetness to The Rim

The oven is almost always on at Laika Cheesecakes & Espresso. The dessert shop on Broadway that’s known for its cheesecakes-in-a-jar saw demand grow so quickly during its first year that it had to start scheduling kitchen shifts around the clock to ensure that a batch of its personal-sized desserts was almost always baking. “There’s only space for so many people at one time so we’re baking at all hours,” says Ricardo Perez, who handles social media for the café that opened in December 2020. “At first our goal was to sell 1,000 jars a week and now we’re selling that many jars each day.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Peru#Art Galleries#Lemonade#Food Drink
AdWeek

Rewriting an Opera to Celebrate a Potato

If a brand wanted to herald its product in an unexpected way and do so with distinction it could do much worse than writing a piece of opera for its multi-million-dollar ad campaign. This is exactly what British potato producer Albert Bartlett, based in Airdrie, Scotland, has done with its latest campaign “Make It Extraordinary.”
FOOD & DRINKS
isthmus.com

Graffiti country

Graffiti writers and street artists may soon find themselves practicing their art in an unlikely place. After Momentum Art Tech, an art supply store on Cottage Grove Road specializing in high-end spray paints, sketch books and markers, closed last January due to the pandemic and disagreements with the landlord, owner/artist Margot Atkinson went hunting for a new spot for her store.
VISUAL ART
boweryboogie.com

Clayton’s Corner: Whopper of Graffiti on Delancey Street

We’ve watched the Burger King on Delancey Street deteriorate before our very eyes. Devolution defined. Each week seemingly brings another layer of grit and graffiti to the bombed-out facade, placing the fast-food franchise in the annals most unique Lower East Side storefront. Yes, the Burger King remains open for business;...
RESTAURANTS
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Mike Lindell’s 96-Hour ‘Thanks-A-Thon’ Derailed by Thanksgiving Dinner

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s 96-hour straight Thanksgiving-themed “Thanks-A-Thon” live-streaming event came to a screeching halt on Thursday evening because it was time for turkey. After an interview with former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, both the pillow tycoon and his co-host disappeared and left viewers watching lengthy clips from their failed August “cyber symposium.”
ENTERTAINMENT
artreview.com

Dave Hickey (1938-2021): Chronicler of the Artworld’s Beauty and Stupidity

The doggedly independent art critic argued for aesthetic pleasure, and for the artistry in worldly – ‘democratic’ in Hickey’s parlance – cultural forms, from basketball to Siegfried & Roy’s magic shows to the music of Chet Baker. One morning in 1997, I bought a copy of Dave Hickey’s newly published...
ENTERTAINMENT
Secret NYC

70 Magical Things To Do In NYC Before New Year’s Day

Holiday season is in full swing in NYC, and the festive spirit is palpable!. During this time of year the city shines particularly bright with lights illuminating every corner you turn. From the epic lights of Dyker Heights and Saks Fifth Avenue, to all the restaurants and rooftops that have transformed for the holidays—here are 70 of the most festive things happening this season to enjoy a truly magical holiday, safely:
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy