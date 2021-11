Black Friday is in full swing on Amazon, and we are loving all the discounts. Some things that are smart to shop for today are winter staples. We are especially obsessed with all the self-heating jackets and vests that keep you toasty warm in cold weather. From this Heated Vest Lightweight USB Charging Heating Vest ($44, originally $80) to the Ororo Slim Fit Heated Jacket With Battery Pack and Detachable Hood ($105, originally $200), there are tons of bestselling options.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO