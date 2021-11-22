Long Beach Police Seek Witnesses To Wrong-Way Fatal Freeway Crash

Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Authorities today urged possible witnesses to contact detectives if they have information on a crash that killed a man police say was driving the wrong way on the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach.

Robert Nunez, 68, of Montebello was injured about 11:45 p.m. Nov. 12 in the crash on the southbound 710 Freeway near Ninth Street, and he died the following day, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Nunez was driving a 1996 Toyota 4Runner that collided with a big rig, police said.

``The Toyota 4Runner was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway,'' police said. ``The 4Runner collided with the freeway guardrail and subsequently collided with the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer that was traveling southbound.''

The truck driver, a 23-year-old resident of Bakersfield, remained at the scene and cooperated with the officers, police said. The trucker's name was not released.

``While the investigation remains underway, at this time, speed and distracted driving are being investigated as factors in the collision,'' police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was urged to call police at 562-570-7355, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.