ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Imagine Dragons Selects Louisville Student To Receive Scholarship

By Kelly Fisher
97.5 WAMZ
97.5 WAMZ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtCBi_0d4Folcv00
Photo: Getty Images

Imagine Dragons announced the three recipients selected to receive a cut of a $12,000 scholarship — including one student from Louisville.

The “Imagine Dragons Origins Scholarship” started in March 2021, aiming to support first-generation, immigrant and refugee students. Trishna Dahal , from Louisville and Nepal, is one of the selected students, the band announced on Monday (November 22). Dahal said in a statement: “I’m so grateful to have won this scholarship, I feel like I’m one step closer to achieving my dreams. I’m hoping to use the money to earn a computer science degree, and maybe one day I can create scholarships to help other women and minorities pursuing STEM careers.” Other recipients were Hiniye Madelaine (of Tanzania and Richmond, Virginia) and Israel Balikolo (of Congo-Brazzaville and Phoenix, Arizona).

Imagine Dragons said in a statement:

“We were blown away by all the inspiring refugees and immigrants who applied for this scholarship, and it reminded us just how great the need for supporting these students is. It was an honor to celebrate and help our winners.”

The band launched the scholarship because the members “saw firsthand that music knows no boundaries. It's a universal language that connects people from all walks of life, backgrounds, and cultures,” according to bold.org . “In an effort to honor the unifying spirit of music, the band's scholarship supports and amplifies their voices, knowing that diversity makes us all stronger.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
City
Richmond, KY
City
Louisville, KY
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
97.5 WAMZ

97.5 WAMZ

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
284
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Kentuckiana's #1 For Country

 https://wamz.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy