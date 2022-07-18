19 celebrities who have been married 3 or more times

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in July 2022, her fourth marriage and his second. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Nearly 40% of marriages will end in divorce, although rates are declining .

There are a significant number of stars who have walked down the aisle at least three times.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just tied the knot in Las Vegas, making him her fourth husband.

Elizabeth Taylor at her first wedding, to Conrad "Nickie" Hilton, Jr. on May 6, 1950. Bettman/Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor might be the most famous example, with eight weddings and seven husbands to her name.

Taylor was married to seven men: Conrad Hilton Jr. from 1950 to 1951; Michael Wilding from 1952 to 1957; Mike Todd from 1957 to his death in 1958; Eddie Fisher from 1959 to 1964; Richard Burton from 1964 to 1974 and then again from 1975 to 1976; John Warner from 1976 to 1982; and lastly, Larry Fortensky from 1991 to 1996.

Taylor died in 2011.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton at their first wedding in Montreal, Canada, on March 15, 1964. William Lovelace/Evening Standard/Getty Images

Taylor's fifth (and sixth, technically) husband Richard Burton was also married his fair share of times.

Burton, who co-starred in films with Taylor like "Cleopatra" and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," was married five times to four women. First was Sybil Williams from 1949 to 1963; then Taylor from 1964 to 1974 and 1975 to 1976; Suzy Miller from 1976 to 1982; and finally Sally Hay from 1983 until his death in 1984.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has been married four times — most recently, she wed Ben Affleck in Las Vegas almost 20 years after their first engagement.

Lopez's first husband was Ojani Noa, a waiter, whom she was married to from 1997 to 1998. After that, she wed dancer Criss Judd, which lasted from 2001 to 2003.

Famously, she was then engaged to Ben Affleck , though the two never made it down the aisle and split in early 2004. She married Marc Anthony that year, and the two musicians were married until 2014.

Lopez was then engaged once again, this time to Alex Rodriguez. They split in April 2021. And now, famously, we are living in the time of Bennifer 2.0, with Lopez and Affleck tying the knot in July 2022 in Las Vegas, almost 20 years after Affleck first proposed in November 2002.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," Lopez wrote in her newsletter. "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives," she continued.

Kim Kardashian West in 2020. David Livingston/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has been married three times, most recently to Kanye West.

Kardashian's first husband was Damon Thomas, whom she married when she was 20 years old in 2000. They divorced in 2004.

Then she married NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011 before announcing their split 72 days later. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

Kardashian then married West in 2014 and announced their split in 2021. She's now dating comedian and "SNL" star Pete Davidson.

In May 2012, she told British Cosmopolitan, "I think you have different soulmates throughout your life; that your soul needs different things at different times. [...] I will always believe in love, but my idea has changed from what I've always thought … I just don't believe in one soulmate now."

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson on September 17, 2018. rae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson's October 2020 wedding to Colin Jost was her third.

The "Black Widow" star was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. She then wed French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014, before they split for good in 2017.

Johansson then began dating "SNL" star Jost in May 2017, and they wed in October 2020. They welcomed a son, Cosmo, in 2021.

The "Marriage Story" actress spoke about her similarities with her character in the film — she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance as an actress going through a divorce.

"I had some kind of shared experience with the character, or with any person going through a divorce, really," Johansson told Vanity Fair in November 2019. "I understood the bittersweetness of it somehow, in a way. All those kind of in-between feelings that the character has. I understood them because I had gone through them myself."

Angelina Jolie on January 11, 2018. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards

Angelina Jolie has also been married three times.

Right at the beginning of her stardom, Jolie married her "Hackers" co-star Jonny Lee Miller in 1996. They split three years later in 1999.

Then, in a legendary move, she married Billy Bob Thornton (and also tattooed his name on her arm and wore his blood in a vial around her neck) in 2000. They were over by 2003.

The "Eternals" star then began dating Brad Pitt in 2005, though they didn't tie the knot until 2014. They legally split in 2019.

Billy Bob Thornton and Connie Angland in December 2019. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Jolie's second ex, Billy Bob Thornton, is on his sixth marriage.

Thornton was first married to Melissa Lee Gatlin from 1978 to 1980, then Toni Lawrence from 1986 to 1988. Two years later, he wed actress Cynda Williams in 1990, only to split by 1992.

His fourth marriage was to Pietra Dawn Cherniak, a Playboy model, whom he was with from 1993 to 1997; next was Jolie from 2000 to 2003.

His sixth and current marriage is to Connie Angland, whom he started dating in 2002 while still legally married to Jolie (they announced their split in 2002). They finally got married in 2014 after over a decade of dating.

Tomeeka Robyn Bracy and Stevie Wonder on February 25, 2016. Mike Windle/Getty Images for Weinstein Carnegie Philanthropic Group

Stevie Wonder has been married to his third wife, Tomeeka Bracy, since 2017.

Wonder was married to fellow musician Syreeta Wright from 1970 to 1972. Just under 30 years later, he tied the knot for a second time to fashion designer Kai Millard in 2001. They broke up in 2009 and legally divorced in 2012.

Wonder wed his third and current wife, Bracy, in 2017.

Marlon Brando circa 1952. Archive Photos/Getty Images

Marlon Brando was married three times, though he had multiple long-term partners, as well.

Brando's first wife was fellow actress Anna Kashfi, whom he was with from 1957 to 1959. The "Streetcar Named Desire" star then married actress Movita Castaneda in 1960 — their marriage was annulled in 1968 after it was discovered she had never legally divorced her first husband, Jack Doyle.

His third and final wife was actress Tarita Teri'ipaia, who he was married to from 1962 to 1972. He died over 30 years later, in 2004.

Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner at their wedding on November 8, 1951. Bettman/Getty Images

Frank Sinatra is another old Hollywood star who seemingly loved to walk down the aisle — he was married four times.

Ol' Blue Eyes himself was married four times: to Nancy Barbato from 1939 to 1951; Ava Gardner from 1951 to 1957; Mia Farrow from 1966 to 1968; and Barbara Marx from 1976 to his death in 1998, making it his longest relationship.

Eva Longoria and Jose Bastón on May 21, 2015. Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR15/WireImage/Getty Images

Eva Longoria married her third husband, Jose Bastón, in 2016.

Longoria was first married to fellow soap star Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004, right around the time she blew up from "Desperate Housewives." Longoria then wed former NBA player Tony Parker in 2007 — their marriage ended in 2011 amid in a cheating scandal between Parker and numerous women.

Longoria married her current husband, Bastón , in 2016. She gave birth to their son, Santiago, in 2018.

"I'm not a fan of marriage; I like being married to him ," Longoria told People in May 2017. "I never thought I would get married again. It's him, he makes it all worth it."

Janet Jackson on May 17, 2019. David Becker/Getty Images for Park MGM

Janet Jackson split from her third and most recent husband, Wissam Al Mana, in 2017.

Jackson's first marriage to fellow singer James DeBarge was annulled in 1985 after a year of marriage. She was only 18 years old when they were wed.

The "Rhythm Nation" singer then married René Elizondo Jr. in 1991 — though the public didn't find out until their divorce was announced in 2000.

In 2002, she began dating Jermaine Dupri, but they split in 2009 without ever getting married. Jackson then began seeing Wissam Al Mana, and the two tied the knot in 2012. They split in 2017.

Ned Rocknroll and Kate Winslet on October 6, 2015. Alessio Botticelli/GC Images/Getty Images

Kate Winslet was just 23 when she got married for the first time. She's now married to her third husband, Edward Abel Smith (formerly known as Ned Rocknroll).

Winslet's first husband was director Jim Threapleton. The two were married from 1998 to 2001.

She then married "1917" director Sam Mendes in 2003. The end of their relationship was plagued with speculation regarding Mendes' relationship with actress Rebecca Hall — he did end up dating Hall from 2011 to 2013, but he denied cheating on his wife — and the two split in 2010. Winslet never shared details.

"No one really knows what has happened in my life," she told the WSJ magazine in 2015 . "No one really knows why my first marriage didn't last; no one knows why my second didn't. And I'm proud of those silences."

Her third and current husband is Edward Abel Smith, the nephew of Richard Branson and formerly known as Ned Rocknroll. They were wed in 2012.

"I think I can see more clearly now — about how the pattern of past experiences has shaped who I am, and the characters I have played — and I'm grateful for that," she told Harper's Bazaar UK in 2013.

Halle Berry on January 6, 2019. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Halle Berry has been divorced three times.

Berry was first married to former baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997. Her second husband, who she was with from 2001 to 2003, was musician Eric Benét. Their divorce was finalized in 2005.

She then dated model Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010, with Berry giving birth to their daughter Nahla, but they never were married.

Berry then began dating French actor Olivier Martinez in 2010, and they got hitched in July 2013 before splitting in 2015.

"[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it's going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. "That's what fairytales taught me as a kid … and I'm kind of anti-fairytales today."

She added: "In every one of those situations, as hard — and sometimes embarrassing — as it was, I learned so much about myself. All of those relationships were necessary for me. We all come here with lessons that we have to learn and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I'm grateful. But it has been hard. It's been a difficult part of my life."

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes pose together on their wedding day on November 18, 2006. Robert Evans/Handout via Getty Images

Tom Cruise has also been divorced three times.

Cruise's second two marriages are two of the most well-known celebrity relationships of all time — he was married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and the two co-starred in multiple films together, most famously "Eyes Wide Shut."

His third marriage to Katie Holmes, dubbed "TomKat" by the media, will go down in history. Their marriage lasted from 2006 to 2012.

But Cruise's first marriage was to actress Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in November 2018. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Harrison Ford's third and current wife is fellow star Calista Flockhart.

Both of Ford's previous marriages lasted relatively long, by Hollywood's standards. He was with his first wife, Mary Marquardt, for 15 years, from 1964 to 1979. Ford then wed screenwriter Melissa Mathison. They were together for 21 years, from 1983 to 2004 (although they first announced their split in 2000).

The "Star Wars" legend then tied the knot with "Ally McBeal" star Flockhart in 2010 after dating for eight years.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata on November 18, 2021. Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Nicolas Cage married his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, in 2021.

Cage was first married to fellow actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001. Soon after, he married Lisa Marie Presley in 2002, but they were divorced by 2004. That same year, he wed Alice Kim. Kim and Cage divorced in 2016.

He married and divorced Erika Koike in 2019 — Cage filed for annulment only four days after the March wedding, but he was granted a divorce that June.

In February 2021, Cage announced he had married Shibata.

Drew Barrymore in November 2021. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore has three ex-husbands, and has no plans to ever get married again.

Barrymore has had three husbands and five fiancés total. First, she was engaged to Leland Hayward III , the grandson of famous Hollywood agent Leland Hayward, in 1991. Then she got engaged to "90210" actor Jamie Walters in 1992.

Her first husband was a bar owner named Jeremy Thomas. They were married for less than two months in 1994. Her next two marriage didn't last long either; she was married to comedian Tom Green for less than a year before he filed for divorce in December 2001.

Her next wedding was a little over 10 years later, when she wed Will Kopelman in June 2012. They were divorced in August 2016 .

"I would maybe live with someone again maybe, but I've had kids, and there's no way. I will never, ever, ever, ever get married," she said in January 2022.

Pamela Anderson. Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

Pamela Anderson has been married six times to five people.

Anderson's first marriage was to Tommy Lee in 1998 after only knowing him for a few days. They were legally divorced in 1998, though they continued to have an on-and-off relationship for years.

She then wed musician Kid Rock in 2006, and divorced him the following year. Also in 2007, she married poker player Rick Salomon ... and had it annulled in February 2008. Around eight years later, Anderson and Salomon got married again, only to split for good in April 2015.

In January 2020, Anderson married legendary producer Jon Peters, although they announced their split 12 days later , with Anderson eventually claiming they were never legally married.

Most recently, she got married to her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in December 2020. Their marriage was over by January 2022.