The Vikings knocked off the Packers with a walk-off field goal to end a wild ballgame, a 29-yarder for a 34-31 decision at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. The Packers rallied from deficits of 16-3 and 23-10 to take a 24-23 lead in the fourth quarter, and then it went back-and-forth with scores. Minnesota scored and got a two-point conversion for a 31-24 lead, and the Packers answered with a 75-yard TD pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to tie the score with just over two minutes left.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO