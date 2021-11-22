ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Evaluate And Track Bicycle Companies | View Company Insights For 1,000 Bicycle Manufacturers And Suppliers | BizVibe

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the bicycle manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of bicycles and related products (such as steel frame bicycles, electric bikes, bike locks, etc.).

Each profile is free to view and packed with high-quality insights, providing businesses with detailed company information. Users can take advantage of these insights to identify, target, and connect with the right bicycle manufacturers and suppliers. This company information includes employee insights, company competitors, the impact of emerging trends and challenges, the latest news, and more.

Free Insights Included for all Bicycle Manufacturer and Supplier Profiles:

  • List of product and service category offerings and primary operating industries
  • Risk of doing business score across four different metrics
  • List of key executives and their roles within the company
  • Company financials and general organizational information
  • Global, national, and regional competitors
  • List of key clients
  • Top trends and challenges within operating industry and expected influence on business impact
  • Latest company news with the ability to sign up for timely news alerts

Bicycle Companies on BizVibe

BizVibe's platform contains 30M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, categorized into 40,000+ products and services. There are 1,000+ company profiles related to bicycle manufacturers and suppliers on BizVibe, covering 20+ product and service categories. Each company profile contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.

Examples of bicycle manufacturer and supplier company profiles that can be discovered on BizVibe include:

  • Steel frame bicycle manufacturers
  • Electric bike manufacturers
  • Hybrid bicycle manufacturers
  • Alloy bike frame manufacturers
  • Bicycle wheel manufacturers
  • Bicycle lock manufacturers

Company Profiles for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe's modern B2B platform is designed to help both global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

Features for Buyers:

  • Quickly discover the right suppliers
  • Create short lists and custom alerts
  • Mitigate supplier risk and evaluate suppliers
  • Send RFIs/RFPs

Learn how BizVibe helps buyers: https://www.bizvibe.com/find-suppliers

Features for Sellers:

  • Target the right sales prospects
  • Qualify leads
  • Analyze buyer potential
  • API integration and data enrichment

Learn how BizVibe helps sellers: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

Contact

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

Email: jesse@bizvibe.com

+1 855-897-5880

Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evaluate-and-track-bicycle-companies--view-company-insights-for-1-000-bicycle-manufacturers-and-suppliers--bizvibe-301421500.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

BlueVine Announces U.S. Small Business Resilience Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVine , the leading provider of innovative financial services for small businesses, today announced the launch of its S mall Business Resilience Program , which is designed to celebrate small businesses that exhibited exceptional leadership, innovation, and grit throughout the pandemic. Small businesses are the emotional center of the American economy, and they have been disproportionately impacted by the events of the last eighteen months. In honor of Small Business Saturday today, businesses can self-nominate for taking initiative while showcasing exceptional leadership and optimism over the last year. Nominations can be submitted through the BlueVine website and will close on December 31, 2021.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market 2021 To 2030: Adoption Of Innovative & Advanced Battery Swapping Models And Services Creates Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market by Service Type and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Battery swapping is a process in which a drained electric vehicle battery is exchanged for a fully charged...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Worldwide Retail Sourcing And Procurement Industry To 2026 - Featuring Kinaxis, Infor And SAP Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global retail sourcing and procurement market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Retail sourcing and procurement refers to the services used...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Track Bicycle#Bicycles#Hybrid Bicycle#Bicycle Companies#Bizvibe Bizvibe
riviera-maya-news.com

More than 130 companies attend supplier fair for Maya Train project

Ciudad Sahagún, Hidalgo — A fair with more than 130 suppliers was held in Ciudad Sahagún, Hidalgo for production of the Maya Train. The National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur) reported in coordination with company Alstom, more than 130 representatives of established companies in Mexico interested in being part of the Maya Train project attended.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Global Automotive Radar Market Research Report 2021-2026 Featuring Profiles Of Leading Players Analog Devices, Continental, Denso, HELLA, Bosch, Valeo, And ZF Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Radar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive radar market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track Procurement E-Commerce Logistics Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Procurement E-Commerce Logistics will grow at a CAGR of 6.98% by 2024. Prices will increase by 3%- 5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Procurement E-Commerce Logistics requirements.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
TheStreet

Cybin Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievements

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin" or the " Company"), a biotechnology company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics™", is pleased to announce that Adelia Therapeutics Inc. (" Adelia"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, has achieved those milestones identified as Year 1 Q4 (ii), Year 2 Q1 (iv) and Year 2 Q1 (vii) as contemplated by the terms of a contribution agreement dated December 4, 2020 (the " Transaction Agreement") among Cybin, Cybin Corp., Cybin US Holdings Inc. (the " Acquiror"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, and all of the previous shareholders of Adelia (the " Adelia Shareholders").
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Cepton Technologies And Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed Investment Agreement For Up To $100 Million With Lincoln Park Capital

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a Silicon Valley innovator focused on the mass-market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions, announced today that it and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp ("GCAC") (Nasdaq: GCAC) have entered into a committed investment agreement ("Purchase Agreement") and related registration rights agreement for up to $100 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor, effective at the close of the business combination between Cepton and GCAC.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Increasing Application Of E-TPU In Bicycle Saddles And Usage For Manufacturing Sports Equipment Are Among Some Of The Key Factors Driving Market Revenue Growth, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) market size reached USD 350.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of E-TPU for production of shoe soles and helmets is a major factors expected to drive market revenue growth.
MARKETS
Ars Technica

Bluetooth tracking company Tile acquired for $205 million

Tile, a company that pioneered consumer trackers, will be acquired by Life360, a company whose services help families keep tabs on one another's safety. The acquisition values Tile at $205 million and should be finalized in the first quarter of 2022. Tile's current CEO, C.J. Prober, will remain at the helm and Tile will retain its own branding. (It is also expected to retain its employees.) Prober will join Life360's board.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Dear Companies: Fuel Your Performance With Customer Insights

"Perfect is the enemy of the good". We all know this saying. However, we somehow think that this is not applicable to running a business. Companies spend hours and hours on perfecting and fine-tuning product features. The problem is, these features seem meaningful and important to them, not their target audience. As a result, companies that fret over their visuals and site design end up losing to those brands that apply a consumer-centered approach. We don’t say that polishing various aspects of your product is bad. What we are trying to channel is that customers should be the center of your development process. Agile principles, remember?
ECONOMY
talkbusiness.net

Supplier collaboration can help companies meet sustainability goals

Companies are collaborating with their suppliers to meet sustainability goals as consumers continue to demand action amid disruptions across the supply chain. Matt Smith, executive vice president of supply chain for Little Rock-based Westrock Coffee, said in a recent Reuters webinar that supplier collaboration allows for trust and transparency for the mutual benefit of the relationship. It also contributes to growth and profitability and enables greater sustainability in the supply chain, said Smith, adding that it might cost more and require extra work.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Benzinga

Lowe's Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lowe's Companies their estimated earnings by 16.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.35, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $609,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
geardiary

6 Tips for Evaluating Software for Your Company’s Tech Stack

Evaluating software can be dizzying. With dozens of options to choose from, they all start to look the same after a while. But this isn’t a decision that you can afford to make lightly. Adding a new piece of software into your tech stack has the potential to impact nearly every aspect of your business.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy