ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Resonate Blends Issues Letter To Shareholders And Provides Corporate Update

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company ("Resonate" or "the Company"), today provided a corporate update covering its recently filed Q3 2021 financial report and the advancement of overall operations. A letter to shareholders from Resonate's Chairman and CEO, Geoff Selzer, follows:

As we are entering the final months of a productive and busy 2021, we are delighted with the progress we have made during the year for the company and the launch of our first consumer brand, Koan. We started this company with the premises that value-added brands are the future of the cannabis industry and that the wellness lifestyle market would be one of the primary growth drivers of the industry, both in California and nationally. We are more confident of those ideas than ever, and we are optimistic that 2022 will be a very exciting year in terms of sales, product development, and growth through potential acquisitions and multi-state expansion.

We could not be more pleased with our award "Best New Brand of 2021" from the Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference ("LMCC") held recently in New York City. We see this as a tremendous validation of the unique qualities of our proprietary and patent-pending Cordials, and also an indicator of the industry's trajectory. In addition, our invitation to be a selected brand of the innovative, unique Joy Reserve Cannabis Showcase in the exclusive Westfield Centre in San Francisco, is further indication that the normalization of Cannabis is imminent and requires the leadership of disciplined, innovative, and responsibly-marketed products that instill consumer confidence. Our increasing cohort of select dispensary partners are very interested in our marketing and communication strategies as a key value of partnering with us.

We continue to make headway with our strategic objectives to position our company for long-term growth. We are laying the groundwork to scale with key sales channels now operational, including our recently launched Direct-to-Consumer sales platform.

Working closely with industry-leading sales, marketing, and logistics partners for our flagship Koan Cordials product line, we have built a multi-channel distribution strategy. Following our launch into the retail chain and the opening of our e-commerce sales platform, we are turning our focus to three critical areas - education, targeted marketing, and controlling the sales process.

We took an ambitious approach to our original dispensary rollout and were met with a high amount of interest in our product, reflected by the roughly 80 dispensaries who requested sample kits. While the reception was very positive, we found reluctance for the dispensaries to acquire new brands particularly with the advent of the Delta variant of COVID. While the recent threat of a potential COVID-related retail lockdown in California slowed our progress on the dispensary front, we expect to gain momentum in the retail market as it starts to open up again by revisiting each of these dispensaries. Many of those initial dispensary requests have been followed up by commitments to buy once they begin bringing new brands into the stores.

We believe the careful nurturing of our brand is one of our most important responsibilities as managers of Resonate Blends. Since nobody knows our product better than we do, we made the decision to bring the sales process in-house versus having an external salesforce. We are confident this move will have an immediate positive impact on revenues and allow our team to better control the narrative within the retail network in California.

We will soon be offering several packaging variations for our Cordials based on dispensary and consumer feedback. In addition to our Cordial 3-pack, we will soon have a single-packaged Cordial, and a multi-blends sampler SKU. Having these options encourages the consumer to try more blends and will allow us to do more sampling and upselling promotions. We are also designing a multi-dose bottle which will be more cost-effective for those who use our blends daily. Together, these new packaging configurations should help accelerate our sales revenue by providing consumers convenient options. We also expect to introduce two new formulations and other unique product lines that will showcase our focus on continual product development and brand innovation within our family of Koan products.

While we expect to ramp up our retail footprint in the quarters ahead, we did make several key entry points to dispensaries. To that end, we recently announced nine (9) new California One Plant dispensaries and are working closely with them to co-market the Cordials across their vast network. The collaboration and communication with the One Plant team is deep and we will be exploring creative and unique marketing efforts at two of their flagship stores. As I mentioned earlier, we just launched with The Joy Reserve dispensary, which is focused on bringing a better understanding of the many benefits of cannabis and how to safely pick quality products such as the Koan Cordials. This unique showcase will be used to educate consumers about plant-based wellness with an open browsing floor, free consultations and workshops. We feel this setup is ideal to introduce consumers to our Cordials and are excited to participate in this groundbreaking approach.

We have been approached by both retailers and manufacturers to open new legal states outside of California. Discussions are currently underway in one state in the Northeast where one of our key partners already has operational capacity. Scalability is now possible outside California, but we want to strategically execute on new expansion based on appropriate funding and partner availability in new states.

Our products are built around the idea of "Mastering the Art of Experience", reflecting our focus on innovation - however we are also committed on building a solid foundation of distribution, communication, and education, as we work to normalize cannabis as part of a healthy and engaged lifestyle. We are finding the education of cannabis, as it relates to wellness, and the benefits and uses of our six unique blends of Cordials to be the most effective drivers of our outreach - once consumers understand the uses and benefits, the acceptance is locked in. We are completing a cannabis confidence course developed by our renowned international formulator and educator, Colleen Quinn. This course should provide a wider acceptance of our Cordials and open new opportunities with retailers throughout the state. We will also offer this education series as a white label to dispensaries throughout California.

Marketing and branding are core components of our targeted customer acquisition strategy. We have invested significantly to our overall marketing efforts, including cannabis conferences, social media outreach, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and marketing events with our dispensary partners. We recently consolidated our digital marketing to the Flower Agency, a full digital marketing agency that assists lifestyle, wellness and cannabis brands with customer acquisition, awareness and re-engagement. Importantly, our patent-pending Koan Cordials, the world's first cannabis-infused cordial, are starting to gain national recognition from cannabis industry leaders. We expect to see a significant uptick in press and other media mentions in the coming months.

As mentioned above, we are very encouraged with our Koan Cordials winning the show's Gold Leaf Award for Best New Brand at the invitation-only LMCC. The Gold Leaf Awards honor those visionary crossover brands, retailers, and founders that are going above and beyond both in and outside of the cannabis space — across beauty, skincare, food/beverage, and everyday wellness sectors. The interest since this award announcement for potential acquisitions and new state expansion has been extremely gratifying.

With an established statewide infrastructure in California for manufacturing, distribution and sales, we are well-equipped to make progress with our go-forward focus on revenue generation. We are uniquely positioned to be a positive disruptive force in the wellness/lifestyle segment of the industry built on a growing body of proprietary IP, and we firmly believe that value-added brands are the future of the Cannabis industry. Over the long-term, we believe that cannabis, as a part of the wellness lifestyle, will become the largest segment in the burgeoning industry and we plan to be one of the leaders in this segment.

We look forward to providing further updates and insight into our operational progress in the near term.

Stay safe, stay healthy.

Sincerely,

Geoff SelzerChairman & Chief Executive Officer

About Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers' relationship with Cannabis through its products. Koan Cordials, the world's first Cannabis Cordial and Resonate's flagship product line, was awarded the prestigious Gold Leaf Award for "Best New Brand". To learn more, please visit www.resonateblends.com.

Safe Harbor Provision:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to net income; anticipated customer onboardings; and expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006645/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

BlueVine Announces U.S. Small Business Resilience Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVine , the leading provider of innovative financial services for small businesses, today announced the launch of its S mall Business Resilience Program , which is designed to celebrate small businesses that exhibited exceptional leadership, innovation, and grit throughout the pandemic. Small businesses are the emotional center of the American economy, and they have been disproportionately impacted by the events of the last eighteen months. In honor of Small Business Saturday today, businesses can self-nominate for taking initiative while showcasing exceptional leadership and optimism over the last year. Nominations can be submitted through the BlueVine website and will close on December 31, 2021.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CPLG, VSAT, ABTX, IHC, MCFE; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) - Get CorePoint Lodging, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the merger, CorePoint shareholders will receive $15.65 per share in cash plus, if applicable and in certain circumstances, incremental cash consideration if CorePoint timely resolves previously disclosed tax proceedings with the Internal Revenue Service. If you are a CorePoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mimecast To Present At Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (MIME) - Get Mimecast Limited Report, a leading email and data security company, today announced Rafe Brown, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference. Mimecast's presentation will begin at 12:45 PM MST on November 30, 2021.
LEXINGTON, MA
TheStreet

GigCapital4, Inc. Reminds Stockholders To Vote "FOR" Business Combination With BigBear.ai At Special Meeting Of Stockholders

GigCapital4, Inc. (the "GigCapital4" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminded stockholders to vote "FOR" the business combination with BigBear.ai Holdings, LLC ("BigBear.ai") at the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for December 3, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"). The Company also noted the pending transfer of the listing of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") and it's warrants to purchase Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (the "Warrants"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") in connection with the anticipated closing of the business combination. Trading of the Common Stock and the Warrants is expected to begin on the NYSE on December 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "BBAI" and "BBAIW". The last day of trading on the Nasdaq is expected to be on December 7, 2021, following the consummation of the Company's pending business combination transaction with BigBear.ai, which is currently expected to occur on December 7, 2021, subject to final stockholder approval at the Special Meeting and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. Announces Delisting From NYSE In Connection With Closing Of Vacasa Business Combination

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. ("TPG Pace Solutions") (TPGS) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that, in connection with the closing of the previously announced business combination with Vacasa Holdings LLC, expected to occur on December 6, 2021, it intends to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), following which the shares of Class A common stock of Vacasa, Inc., the surviving company, are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "VCSA" beginning on December 7, 2021. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the business combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements. The closing of the business combination is subject to the approval of TPG Pace Solutions shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Marketing#Marketing Agency#Marketing Plan#Marketing Strategies#Resonate Blends#Wellness Lifestyle#Lmcc#Cordials#Cannabis
TheStreet

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering And Satisfaction Of Tender Offer Financing Condition

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the completion of its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes are general unsecured obligations of PROG Holdings and will be guaranteed by certain of PROG Holdings' existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

VMware To Present At The UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

VMware, Inc. (VMW) - Get VMware, Inc. Class A Report, a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Sumit Dhawan, VMware's president, will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. PT/ 10:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards To LevelJump Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of LevelJump. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cepton Technologies And Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed Investment Agreement For Up To $100 Million With Lincoln Park Capital

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a Silicon Valley innovator focused on the mass-market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions, announced today that it and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp ("GCAC") (Nasdaq: GCAC) have entered into a committed investment agreement ("Purchase Agreement") and related registration rights agreement for up to $100 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor, effective at the close of the business combination between Cepton and GCAC.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
TheStreet

BiondVax Announces Notice Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders And Provides A Business Update

JERUSALEM, Israel, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), which focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, reports that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders of the Company will be held on December 27, 2021 in Tel Aviv, Israel.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
naturalgasworld.com

President issues first corporate bond

The bond is covenant lite with an interest rate of 1.24% annually and a term of two years. London-listed President Energy said on November 24 it had issued its first corporate bond worth $8.95mn to help fund capital expenditure at its operations next year. The bond was rated A by...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Resonate Blends CEO Geoffrey Selzer - Cannabis, Health And Wellness (Video)

Resonate Blends is a cannabis holding company that recently launched a series of lifestyle and wellness-enhancing products. 1:30 - The limitations of using Sativa/Hybrid/Indica when describing cannabis; understanding cannabinoids. Moving on from outdated, vague labels. 5:00 - Do brands matter in the cannabis industry?. 8:00 - Explaining the entourage effect...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheStreet

ZA Group Shareholder Update

PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group, (OTCMARKETS: ZAAG) shareholder update. The company announces that they have rescinded the agreement with Econic Crop solutions for cause. The company is focused on developing our other subsidiaries and anticipates future growth and acquisitions in this sector. The company wishes Econic Crop solutions and their management well in all their future endeavors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sunniva Inc. Announces Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Sunniva Inc. ("Sunniva", the "Company") (CSE: SNN) (OTC Pink Sheets: SNNVF) provides an update on several corporate related items. Sunniva has applied to the relevant securities commissions for a partial revocation of the cease trade order applicable to securities of the Company issued on June 22, 2020, for failure to file certain financial documents (the "Cease Trade Order") to permit a private placement financing to raise sufficient funds to cover the Company's expenses, including expenses in connection with the audit of the Company's financial statements, in compliance with applicable securities laws. There is no certainty that the securities commissions will grant such an order. Trading of the Company's shares will continue to be suspended until the Cease Trade Order has been fully revoked.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) - Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Report, a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing specialty products for allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease, today announced financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and provided a business update.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Friendly Hills Bank Shareholder Frank Kavanaugh Releases Public Letter To Shareholders

Frank Kavanaugh, a long-term shareholder of Friendly Hills Bank (OTCBB: FHLB) ("FHLB") today released a public letter to shareholders of FHLB. We are a group of shareholders that represent more than 25% of the outstanding shares of Friendly Hills Bank ("Friendly Hills" or "the Company"). We have long been concerned and dismayed by the inability of management and the Company's board of directors (the "Board") to create value for shareholders, and we believe that it is time for that to change.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation ("Goodrich" or the "Company") (GDP) - Get Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by a subsidiary of Paloma Partners VI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P., via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $23.00 per share in cash for each share of Goodrich common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.2 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy