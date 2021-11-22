ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navient Declares Fourth Quarter Common Stock Dividend

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, announced that its board of directors approved a 2021 fourth quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.

The fourth quarter 2021 dividend will be paid on December 17, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2021.

About NavientNavient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

