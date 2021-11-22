ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Installed Building Products Announces The Acquisition Of CFI Insulation, Inc.

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the "Company" or "IBP") (IBP) - Get Installed Building Products, Inc. Report, an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, announced today the acquisition of CFI Insulation, Inc. ("CFI"). Established in 2003, CFI is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee and primarily installs fiberglass and spray foam insulation into new residential, multifamily and commercial construction projects.

"With approximately $10 million of annual revenue, CFI expands our presence to residential, multifamily and commercial customers throughout Tennessee," stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "To date in 2021, we have acquired approximately $140 million of annual revenues, further surpassing our $100 million acquired revenue target for this year. Acquisitions remain a key component of our growth strategy and we continue to have a robust pipeline of opportunities across multiple geographies, products, and end markets. On behalf of everyone at Installed Building Products, I would like to welcome CFI onto our team."

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 190 branch locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the housing market and the commercial market, our financial and business model, the demand for our services and product offerings, expansion of our national footprint and end markets, diversification of our products, our ability to grow and strengthen our market position, our ability to pursue and integrate value-enhancing acquisitions, our ability to improve sales and profitability, and expectations for demand for our services and our earnings in 2021. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intends," "plan," and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, the duration, effect and severity of the COVID-19 crisis; the adverse impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our business and financial results, our supply chain, the economy and the markets we serve; general economic and industry conditions, the material price and supply environment; the timing of increases in our selling prices, and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006486/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Hawks Acquisition Corp Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing November 29, 2021

Hawks Acquisition Corp (the " Company") announced that, commencing on November 29, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and public warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "HWKZ" and "HWKZ WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HWKZ.U." No fractional public warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole public warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Cybin Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievements

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin" or the " Company"), a biotechnology company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics™", is pleased to announce that Adelia Therapeutics Inc. (" Adelia"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, has achieved those milestones identified as Year 1 Q4 (ii), Year 2 Q1 (iv) and Year 2 Q1 (vii) as contemplated by the terms of a contribution agreement dated December 4, 2020 (the " Transaction Agreement") among Cybin, Cybin Corp., Cybin US Holdings Inc. (the " Acquiror"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, and all of the previous shareholders of Adelia (the " Adelia Shareholders").
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

GigCapital4, Inc. Reminds Stockholders To Vote "FOR" Business Combination With BigBear.ai At Special Meeting Of Stockholders

GigCapital4, Inc. (the "GigCapital4" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminded stockholders to vote "FOR" the business combination with BigBear.ai Holdings, LLC ("BigBear.ai") at the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for December 3, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"). The Company also noted the pending transfer of the listing of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") and it's warrants to purchase Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (the "Warrants"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") in connection with the anticipated closing of the business combination. Trading of the Common Stock and the Warrants is expected to begin on the NYSE on December 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "BBAI" and "BBAIW". The last day of trading on the Nasdaq is expected to be on December 7, 2021, following the consummation of the Company's pending business combination transaction with BigBear.ai, which is currently expected to occur on December 7, 2021, subject to final stockholder approval at the Special Meeting and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Inventus Mining: Funding And Project Update

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") wishes to announce that subsequent to the third quarter ended September 30 th, 2021 (filed today on SEDAR), the Company has received cash proceeds of $372,000 from the exercise of warrants (at $0.17 per share) and sales of marketable securities.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Cepton Technologies And Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed Investment Agreement For Up To $100 Million With Lincoln Park Capital

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a Silicon Valley innovator focused on the mass-market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions, announced today that it and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp ("GCAC") (Nasdaq: GCAC) have entered into a committed investment agreement ("Purchase Agreement") and related registration rights agreement for up to $100 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor, effective at the close of the business combination between Cepton and GCAC.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Materials#Commercial Building#Insulation Materials#Building Products#Ibp#Cfi Insulation#Company
TheStreet

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. Announces Delisting From NYSE In Connection With Closing Of Vacasa Business Combination

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. ("TPG Pace Solutions") (TPGS) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that, in connection with the closing of the previously announced business combination with Vacasa Holdings LLC, expected to occur on December 6, 2021, it intends to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), following which the shares of Class A common stock of Vacasa, Inc., the surviving company, are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "VCSA" beginning on December 7, 2021. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the business combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements. The closing of the business combination is subject to the approval of TPG Pace Solutions shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

New Found Announces Closing Of Acquisition Of Royalty Interests

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found" or the " Company") (TSXV: NFG, NYSE American: NFGC) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced acquisition of three royalty interests (the " Acquisition") with arm's length royalty holders (together, the " Vendors" and each, a " Vendor"), whereby New Found purchased 100% of each Vendor's royalty interests, each equal to 0.2% of net returns for an aggregate of 0.6% of net returns from the Company's Linear and JBP Linear properties (the " Royalty Interests"). These properties cover key target areas on the Company's Queensway Project and include the Company's Keats, Golden Joint, and Lotto discoveries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Wildpack Beverage Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its Acquisition Of Land And Sea Packaging And C$42,000,000 Financing Transactions

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc.(TSXV: CANS) (OTC: WLDPF) (" Wildpack"or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the strategic acquisition of KT Murray Corporation dba Land and Sea Packaging (" Land and Sea") (See: Press Release dated November 1, 2021), an established high-volume aluminum can brokering business based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for US$37.2 million (the " Acquisition") and associated financing transactions.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Concentrix Announces Acquisition of PK, A Leading Global CX Design Engineering Company

Brings strong portfolio of intellectual assets and advanced CX technology. Significantly enhances CX digital transformation capabilities at scale. Strengthens presence in high growth, $270B digital IT services market. Enhances financial profile through accretion to EPS and growth rate. Concentrix Corporation a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) services and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Seeking Alpha

Merck announces completion of Acceleron Pharma acquisition

Following a deal first announced in September, Merck (NYSE:MRK) says it has successfully completed the acquisition of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN). “This is an important and strategic opportunity for our company to continue growing our cardiovascular portfolio and pipeline, that builds on our long and proud legacy in cardiovascular disease and further bolsters our business development strategy,” Merck (MRK) CEO Rob Davis said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Premier Information Management, Inc. Partners With Modern Products Group For Acquisitions In Nutraceutical Markets

Torrance, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Information Management Inc, a public company (OTC: PIFR), is planning a series of acquisitions to grow a manufacturing and distribution company that spans multiple areas of the nutraceutical marketplace. PIFR is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Modern Products Group LLC. ("MPG"), a leading management consulting company specializing in market penetration strategies, negotiating acquisitions, and managing their combined operations.
TORRANCE, CA
aithority.com

foreUP Announces Acquisition Of 121 Marketing

Strategic Acquisition Delivers Full Suite of Solutions and Services to Golf Courses and Clubs. foreUP, the leading provider of cloud-based, operational software focused on serving the golf course and club industries, announced the strategic acquisition of 121 Marketing, an innovative provider of golf marketing and website solutions. This acquisition expands foreUP’s already wide presence to serving nearly 2,500 golf courses across the United States and Canada in total.
GOLF
TheStreet

One World Universe, Inc. To Announce 3 Acquisitions By Year End

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is happy to announce it has plans to add 3 new businesses by the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Viscosity Announces Acquisition Of OraPub.com

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscosity Technology, Inc. (Viscosity), a niche Oracle professional services company, specializing in Cloud, Engineered Systems, and performance tuning, announced today that t hey will be acquiring OraPub, Inc. ( www.orapub.com) on January 1, 2022. OraPub founders, Craig and Katrina Shallahamer, join the team at Viscosity this month to ensure a smooth transition for all OraPub members and to finalize the 2022 expanded offering to paid and free members.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Bruker Announces Acquisition of MOLECUBES NV

GHENT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021-- Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the acquisition of MOLECUBES NV, a dynamic innovator in benchtop preclinical nuclear molecular imaging (NMI) systems. This acquisition strengthens Bruker’s position as a leading NMI solutions provider in preclinical and translational imaging research. This press release features multimedia. View...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
US News and World Report

Holcim on Acquisition Drive to Expand Products Business

ZURICH (Reuters) - Holcim is ready to make more acquisitions to expand its fast-growing solutions and products business, the world's largest cement maker said on Thursday, as it announced its 2025 goals. Holcim wants to expand the share of the division - which makes pre-cast concretes, roofing products, asphalt and...
CONSTRUCTION
cascadebusnews.com

AAON Announces Acquisition of BasX Solutions

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) (AAON or the Company), a leader in innovation and production of premium quality, highly energy efficient HVAC products for nonresidential buildings, today announced it has entered into a membership interest purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of the equity interests of BasX, LLC, dba BasX Solutions (“BasX”), a leader in the manufacturing of high efficiency data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, custom HVAC systems and modular solutions. The transaction terms require an upfront payment of $100 million, subject to customary adjustments. Additional payments valued at up to $80 million are subject to earn-out milestones that extend through 2023. As a condition to closing, AAON will also sign a real estate purchase agreement with BasX Properties, LLC, an affiliate of BasX, to acquire the real property and improvements utilized by BasX for an additional $22 million, subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments. AAON plans to fund the transactions through a combination of cash, borrowings under its revolving credit facility and equity.
REDMOND, OR
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy