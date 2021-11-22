ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covenant House Texas Executive Director Leslie Bourne Stands In Front Of The Organization's Aging Campus After Receiving A $750,000 Affordable Housing Program Subsidy From Texas Capital Bank And FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Texas Capital Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) partnered to award a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy to Covenant House Texas (CHT) to redevelop its Houston, Texas, campus.

Covenant House Texas Executive Director Leslie Bourne stands in front of the organization's aging campus after receiving a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program subsidy from Texas Capital Bank and FHLB Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHT, created in 1983, is a faith-based organization committed to giving homeless youth a safe haven. The organization houses homeless youth in a long-term shelter which provides several counseling and educational programs for residents. The new $42 million, 104,000-square-foot campus will have common areas, offices and support services for its residents. The funds will help CHT increase its capacity by more than 50 percent, creating 26 residential double-occupancy dorm-style rooms to accommodate up to 52 homeless young adults aged 18 to 24.

"We really wanted to create a safe space for our residents, many of whom are severely traumatized from their past, which may include human trafficking," said Leslie Bourne, executive director at CHT. "The funds are essential to our project as we have outgrown the current buildings. Texas Capital Bank and FHLB Dallas were as invested in our project as we were, which truly made this a partnership. We are grateful for their efforts."

Jenny Guzman, vice president, community development officer at Texas Capital Bank, said the AHP has helped the bank positively impact the community.

"Covenant House Texas helps to provide housing and wraparound social services to 18- to 24-year-olds in Houston, the only organization of its kind in our community," Ms. Guzman said. "AHP has allowed us to serve in a meaningful way as a partner to Covenant House Texas as they build capacity and grow their programs to help these young men and women create a bright future. We are honored to be a partner in this project."

John C. Sarvadi, executive vice president, head of middle market banking at Texas Capital Bank, has actively served on the CHT Board of Directors since 2001.

"I am fortunate to have been involved with Covenant House Texas for years and due to the subsidy awarded by FHLB Dallas, the organization is well on its way to meeting its goals to redevelop its aging campus, which will allow this amazing organization to continue to live out its mission and serve homeless youth in Houston," said Mr. Sarvadi. "At Texas Capital Bank we are proud to partner with FHLB Dallas to provide AHP funds to organizations like Covenant House Texas that make a positive, lasting impact on the lives of others."

AHP funds are intended to assist FHLB Dallas members in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing and housing for homeless individuals. The funds must be used to benefit households with incomes at or below 80 percent of the median income for the area.

For 2021, FHLB Dallas awarded $18.5 million in subsidies to 26 affordable housing projects. The subsidies will help create 2,113 new or rehabilitated housing units, including almost $7.5 million for 986 units in Texas.

Between 1990 and 2020, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $323 million in AHP and Homeownership Set-Aside Programs and has assisted more than 57,000 households.

Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas, said the AHP provides a way for its members to support vulnerable populations, such as the homeless.

"The AHP opens the doors for Texas Capital Bank to support at-risk youth so organizations like Covenant House Texas can continue serving its residents through its shelters and other programs," Mr. Hettrick said.

For more information about the AHP, visit fhlb.com/ahp .

About Texas Capital Bank

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com . Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $60.2 billion as of September 30, 2021, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com .

