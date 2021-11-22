ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. - EBMT

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. ("EBMT" or the "Company") ( EBMT) relating to its proposed acquisition of First Community Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, First Community shareholders will receive 37.7492 shares of EBMT and $276.32 in cash per share they own.

The investigation focuses on whether Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether the transaction is properly valued.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2021 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you owned common stock in the Company and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact: Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC The Empire State Building350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405 New York, NY 10118 United States of America jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.comTel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-eagle-bancorp-montana-inc--ebmt-301430289.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

ROBINHOOD INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues To Investigate The Officers And Directors Of Robinhood Markets, Inc. - HOOD

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HOOD). On November 8, 2021, the Company disclosed that...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CPLG, VSAT, ABTX, IHC, MCFE; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) - Get CorePoint Lodging, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the merger, CorePoint shareholders will receive $15.65 per share in cash plus, if applicable and in certain circumstances, incremental cash consideration if CorePoint timely resolves previously disclosed tax proceedings with the Internal Revenue Service. If you are a CorePoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HYZN DEADLINE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Hyzon Motors Inc. Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon") ( NASDAQ: HYZN) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Decarbonization") (DCRB) - Get Decarbonization Plus Report charging the company with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to its "customer" contracts, "deals," and "partnerships" with customers. Hyzon's illicit behavior has caused Hyzon investors to suffer significant losses as a result of the company's alleged violations of law.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mimecast To Present At Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (MIME) - Get Mimecast Limited Report, a leading email and data security company, today announced Rafe Brown, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference. Mimecast's presentation will begin at 12:45 PM MST on November 30, 2021.
LEXINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
TheStreet

ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Zhangmen Education Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ZME

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) in or traceable to Zhangmen Education's initial public offering conducted on or about June 8, 2021 ("IPO"), pursuant to the IPO prospectus (the "Prospectus") and Form F-1 registration statement, as amended (together with the Prospectus, the "Registration Statement"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 18, 2022.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment Novavax, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - NVAX

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or the "Company") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, Southern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-02910, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Novavax securities between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Playtika Holding Corp. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or "the Company") (PLTK) violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers Acquisitions#Monteverde Associates#The Company#Board Of Directors#Super Lawyers#Martindale Hubbell#The Ninth Circuit#Emulex Corp#Varjabedian
TheStreet

GigCapital4, Inc. Reminds Stockholders To Vote "FOR" Business Combination With BigBear.ai At Special Meeting Of Stockholders

GigCapital4, Inc. (the "GigCapital4" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminded stockholders to vote "FOR" the business combination with BigBear.ai Holdings, LLC ("BigBear.ai") at the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for December 3, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"). The Company also noted the pending transfer of the listing of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") and it's warrants to purchase Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (the "Warrants"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") in connection with the anticipated closing of the business combination. Trading of the Common Stock and the Warrants is expected to begin on the NYSE on December 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "BBAI" and "BBAIW". The last day of trading on the Nasdaq is expected to be on December 7, 2021, following the consummation of the Company's pending business combination transaction with BigBear.ai, which is currently expected to occur on December 7, 2021, subject to final stockholder approval at the Special Meeting and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Chegg, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $500,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or "the Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering And Satisfaction Of Tender Offer Financing Condition

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the completion of its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes are general unsecured obligations of PROG Holdings and will be guaranteed by certain of PROG Holdings' existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

COREPOINT LODGING INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of CorePoint Lodging Inc. - CPLG

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) - Get CorePoint Lodging, Inc. Report to a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of CorePoint will receive $15.65 per share in cash (plus potentially an incremental cash consideration if CorePoint timely resolves previously disclosed tax proceedings with the Internal Revenue Service) for each share of CorePoint that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. Announces Delisting From NYSE In Connection With Closing Of Vacasa Business Combination

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. ("TPG Pace Solutions") (TPGS) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that, in connection with the closing of the previously announced business combination with Vacasa Holdings LLC, expected to occur on December 6, 2021, it intends to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), following which the shares of Class A common stock of Vacasa, Inc., the surviving company, are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "VCSA" beginning on December 7, 2021. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the business combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements. The closing of the business combination is subject to the approval of TPG Pace Solutions shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Cepton Technologies And Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed Investment Agreement For Up To $100 Million With Lincoln Park Capital

Cepton Technologies, Inc. ("Cepton"), a Silicon Valley innovator focused on the mass-market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions, announced today that it and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp ("GCAC") (Nasdaq: GCAC) have entered into a committed investment agreement ("Purchase Agreement") and related registration rights agreement for up to $100 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC ("LPC"), a Chicago-based institutional investor, effective at the close of the business combination between Cepton and GCAC.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Rollins, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - ROL

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Rollins, Inc. (ROL) - Get Rollins, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that Rollins may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Hawks Acquisition Corp Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing November 29, 2021

Hawks Acquisition Corp (the " Company") announced that, commencing on November 29, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and public warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "HWKZ" and "HWKZ WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HWKZ.U." No fractional public warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole public warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces $1.25 Special Cash Dividend

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, is proud to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.25 per share on the Company's common stock. The record date will be December 9, 2021 and the payment date will be December 23, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy