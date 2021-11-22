ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniondale, NY

Flushing Financial Corporation Announces Closing Of $125.0 Million Of Fixed-To-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that it has completed a $125.0 million offering of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031 (the "Subordinated Notes"). The Subordinated Notes will have an initial coupon rate of 3.125%. Piper Sandler & Co. acted as Lead Bookrunning Manager with D.A. Davidson & Co. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC acting as Co-Managers for the offering. Holland & Knight LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and Covington & Burling LLP acted as legal counsel to the underwriters.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated "The offering was oversubscribed which is an endorsement of our business model and successful execution of our strategic objectives. The majority of the proceeds will be used to repay the outstanding subordinated debt of $90.3 million with a weighted average coupon of 5.41% at the end of the third quarter with the remainder for general corporate purposes. The additional capital adds flexibility to executing against our strategic objectives."

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional information on Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's web site at http://www.flushingbank.com.

Tag: FF

Contact:Susan K. CullenSenior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Flushing Bank718-961-5400

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. Announces Delisting From NYSE In Connection With Closing Of Vacasa Business Combination

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. ("TPG Pace Solutions") (TPGS) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that, in connection with the closing of the previously announced business combination with Vacasa Holdings LLC, expected to occur on December 6, 2021, it intends to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), following which the shares of Class A common stock of Vacasa, Inc., the surviving company, are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "VCSA" beginning on December 7, 2021. The Nasdaq listing and NYSE delisting are subject to the closing of the business combination and fulfillment of all Nasdaq listing requirements. The closing of the business combination is subject to the approval of TPG Pace Solutions shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

LEVEL ONE BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Level One Bancorp, Inc. - LEVL

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LEVL) to First Merchants Corporation (Nasdaq: FRME). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Level One will receive 0.7167 share of First Merchants common stock, in a tax-free exchange, and $10.17 in cash for each share of Level One that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mimecast To Present At Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (MIME) - Get Mimecast Limited Report, a leading email and data security company, today announced Rafe Brown, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference. Mimecast's presentation will begin at 12:45 PM MST on November 30, 2021.
LEXINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flushing, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Uniondale, NY
TheStreet

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. Announces Closing Of $200.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 20,010,000 units, including 2,610,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "VHNAU" on November 23, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "VHNA" and "VHNAW," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

BlueVine Announces U.S. Small Business Resilience Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVine , the leading provider of innovative financial services for small businesses, today announced the launch of its S mall Business Resilience Program , which is designed to celebrate small businesses that exhibited exceptional leadership, innovation, and grit throughout the pandemic. Small businesses are the emotional center of the American economy, and they have been disproportionately impacted by the events of the last eighteen months. In honor of Small Business Saturday today, businesses can self-nominate for taking initiative while showcasing exceptional leadership and optimism over the last year. Nominations can be submitted through the BlueVine website and will close on December 31, 2021.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

GigCapital4, Inc. Reminds Stockholders To Vote "FOR" Business Combination With BigBear.ai At Special Meeting Of Stockholders

GigCapital4, Inc. (the "GigCapital4" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminded stockholders to vote "FOR" the business combination with BigBear.ai Holdings, LLC ("BigBear.ai") at the special meeting of stockholders scheduled for December 3, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"). The Company also noted the pending transfer of the listing of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") and it's warrants to purchase Common Stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (the "Warrants"), from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") in connection with the anticipated closing of the business combination. Trading of the Common Stock and the Warrants is expected to begin on the NYSE on December 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "BBAI" and "BBAIW". The last day of trading on the Nasdaq is expected to be on December 7, 2021, following the consummation of the Company's pending business combination transaction with BigBear.ai, which is currently expected to occur on December 7, 2021, subject to final stockholder approval at the Special Meeting and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards To LevelJump Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report, the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of LevelJump. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Subordinated Debt#Ffic#Flushing Bank#Piper Sandler Co#D A Davidson Co#Rbc Capital Markets#Llc#Co Managers#Holland Knight Llp#Covington Burling Llp
TheStreet

PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing Of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering And Satisfaction Of Tender Offer Financing Condition

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) , the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, today announced the completion of its previously announced offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "notes") in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes are general unsecured obligations of PROG Holdings and will be guaranteed by certain of PROG Holdings' existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Yext, Inc. To Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results On December 2, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (YEXT) - Get Yext, Inc. Report, the AI Search Company, today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results will be released on Thursday, December 2, 2021, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

ROSEN, TRUSTED AND TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages American Century Value Fund Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, AVUDX

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of American Century Value Fund (NASDAQ: TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, AVUDX) from November 5, 2018 to the present of the important January 10, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased American...
MARKETS
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Gaotu Techedu Inc. F/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - GOTU, GSX

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU, GSX) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 20, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cybin Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievements

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin" or the " Company"), a biotechnology company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics™", is pleased to announce that Adelia Therapeutics Inc. (" Adelia"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, has achieved those milestones identified as Year 1 Q4 (ii), Year 2 Q1 (iv) and Year 2 Q1 (vii) as contemplated by the terms of a contribution agreement dated December 4, 2020 (the " Transaction Agreement") among Cybin, Cybin Corp., Cybin US Holdings Inc. (the " Acquiror"), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, and all of the previous shareholders of Adelia (the " Adelia Shareholders").
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Akero Therapeutics To Present At The Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 4 th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Thursday December 2 at 3:30 p.m. E.T.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheStreet

Real Estate Professionals Can Now Order A Real Estate Home Warranty Seamlessly Online With Liberty Home Guard's Cutting Edge Realtor Portal

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's #1 consumer-rated home warranty provider Liberty Home Guard ( https://www.libertyhomeguard.com/) announced the launch of their Realtor Portal on their website. This state-of-the art interface allows real estate professionals to manage their client base and home warranty policies with ease. Liberty Home Guard is known for its integrity, and since its inception has quickly become a leader in innovating the home service industry.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Weibo Corporation Launches Global Offering

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WB), a leading social media platform in China, today announced the launch of its global offering (the "Global Offering") of an aggregate of 11,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Weibo is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the "New Shares") and Sina Corporation (the "Selling Shareholder") is offering 5,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which are to be converted from the Class B ordinary shares of the Company prior to the listing of Weibo's Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as defined below (the "Sale Shares," and together with New Shares, the "Offer Shares"). The Global Offering comprises of a Hong Kong public offering of initially 1,100,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing on November 29, 2021, Hong Kong time (the "Hong Kong Public Offering") and an international offering of initially 9,900,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing today (including 5,500,000 Sale Shares) (the "International Offering"), and listing of Weibo's Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") under the stock code "9898."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROBINHOOD INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues To Investigate The Officers And Directors Of Robinhood Markets, Inc. - HOOD

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HOOD). On November 8, 2021, the Company disclosed that...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy