Global Gift Cards Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Type, Application And Region

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gift Cards Market Research Report by Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gift Cards Market size was estimated at USD 919.50 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 988.19 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% reaching USD 1,443.68 billion by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Gift Cards Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Gift Cards Market, including Al-Futtaim ACE, Amazon.com, Inc, Apple Inc., Best Buy Co., Inc, Carrefour S.A., Google LLC, Hennes & Mauritz AB, IKEA, J Sainsbury plc, JCB Co., Ltd., JD Sports, Lowe's, Macys.com, LLC, Sephora, Starbucks Corporation, The Home Depot, Inc., Virgin Group Ltd., Walgreen Company, Walmart Inc., and ZARA. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Gift Cards Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Gift Cards Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Gift Cards Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Gift Cards Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Gift Cards Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Gift Cards Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Gift Cards Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Increasing market penetration through e-commerce industry5.2.2. Emerging technological innovations in gift cards increases sales5.2.3. Rising disposable income among middle-class population5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Concerns related to security and privacy5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Growing demand as promotional tools and market penetration in emerging economies5.4.2. Technological advancements with quicker and easy payment solutions with digitization5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Issues pertinent to plastic utilization and chances of loss of money 6. Gift Cards Market, by Type6.1. Introduction6.2. E-Gifting6.3. Miscellaneous Closed Loop6.4. Music and Streaming Gift Cards6.5. Restaurant Closed Loop6.6. Retail Closed Loop6.7. Universal Accepted Open Loop 7. Gift Cards Market, by Application7.1. Introduction7.2. Coffee Shop7.3. Entertainment7.4. Restaurants or Food Chains7.5. Retail 8. Americas Gift Cards Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Gift Cards Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. Singapore9.10. South Korea9.11. Taiwan9.12. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Gift Cards Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. Al-Futtaim ACE12.2. Amazon.com, Inc.12.3. Apple Inc.12.4. Best Buy Co., Inc.12.5. Carrefour S.A.12.6. Google LLC12.7. Hennes & Mauritz AB12.8. IKEA12.9. J Sainsbury plc12.10. JCB Co., Ltd.12.11. JD Sports12.12. Lowe's12.13. Macys.com, LLC12.14. Sephora12.15. Starbucks Corporation12.16. The Home Depot, Inc.12.17. Virgin Group Ltd.12.18. Walgreen Company12.19. Walmart Inc.12.20. ZARA 13. Appendix

