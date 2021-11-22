ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. To Participate At The Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

DEERFIELD, Ill., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (SRGA) , a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care through the evolution of digital surgery, today announced that the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

A recording of the fireside chat is available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at surgalign.com/investors/.

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital surgery and is building out its digital surgery platform to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company is building technologies surgeons will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on bringing surgeons solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign, a member of AdvaMed, is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Warsaw, Poland, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or by visiting Surgalign's website at www.surgalign.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investor and Media ContactMike VallieICR WestwickeIR@surgalign.com

