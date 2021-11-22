ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MultiPlan Corporation Announces Participation In A Fireside Chat At The BofA Leverage Finance Conference

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) ("MultiPlan", or the "Company"), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the BofA Leverage Finance Conference, which will take place virtually at 12:45 pm Eastern Time on December 1, 2021. MultiPlan's new Chief Financial Officer - Jim Head, retiring Chief Financial Officer - David Redmond, and Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations Luke Montgomery, will be participating on behalf of the Company.

A live webcast and audio archive of the event may be accessed through the investor relations section of MultiPlan's website at www.multiplan.com.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity services, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government, property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.com.

