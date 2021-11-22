ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

FIS To Present At Upcoming Conference

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

FIS ® (FIS) - Get Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Report, a global leader in financial services technology, will present on Mon., Nov. 29, 2021 at Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 10:00 a.m. (EST).

A live audio webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com.

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005217/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Mimecast To Present At Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (MIME) - Get Mimecast Limited Report, a leading email and data security company, today announced Rafe Brown, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference. Mimecast's presentation will begin at 12:45 PM MST on November 30, 2021.
LEXINGTON, MA
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hawks Acquisition Corp Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing November 29, 2021

Hawks Acquisition Corp (the " Company") announced that, commencing on November 29, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and public warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "HWKZ" and "HWKZ WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HWKZ.U." No fractional public warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole public warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TheStreet

Party City Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) - Get Party City Holdco, Inc. Report today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:. The Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1:00pm CT. The BofA...
ELMSFORD, NY
TheStreet

Vontier To Present At The Credit Suisse Annual Industrials Conference

Vontier Corporation ("Vontier") (VNT) today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David Naemura, will be presenting at the Credit Suisse Annual Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 12:50 p.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.vontier.com. ABOUT VONTIER.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Ensign Group To Present At The Stephens Nashville Investment Conference On December 2, 2021

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it will participate in the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference on December 2, 2021.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fis#Investor Relations#Standard Poor#Linkedin#Businesswire Com
TheStreet

Insulet To Present At Nasdaq's 45th Investor Conference

Insulet Corporation (PODD) - Get Insulet Corporation Report (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod ® brand of products, today announced that management will present at the virtual 45 th Nasdaq Investor Conference on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). To listen...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Enpro To Present At The Bank Of America Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) - Get EnPro Industries, Inc. Report will present at the 2021 Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 30. The company's presentation is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company's website, https://www.enproindustries.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DBV Technologies To Participate In An Upcoming Investor Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 1 st at 8am ET. A live webcast...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

Frontier Communications To Present At The BofA Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) ("Frontier" or the "Company") today announced that Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference on Thurs., Dec. 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast link for the event will be available in the Webcasts & Events section of Frontier's Investor Relations website https://investor.frontier.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Merck To Present At The 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Frank Clyburn, executive vice president and president of Human Health, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on December 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Delta Apparel, Inc. To Present At Shareholder Equity Conference

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, announced today that it will participate at the Shareholder Equity Conference, held virtually, on Monday, November 29 th, 2021 at 1:00p ET. This conference is set in a fireside chat format with investors having the opportunity to ask management questions during the chat.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Catalent, Inc. To Present At The Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) - Get Catalent Inc Report, the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will virtually present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 29, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Street.Com

Arcus Biosciences To Participate In The Upcoming Evercore ISI HealthCONx 2021 Conference

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) - Get Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer, announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Evercore ISI HealthCONx 2021 Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, December 1 st, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. ET.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wooster.edu

Bang Nguyen ’22 presents at oSTEM conference, competes in hackathon

Bang Nguyen ’22, a Computer Science major with a minor in Data Science & Communication Studies at The College of Wooster, recently presented his research at a conference for oSTEM, which stands for Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. The conference provides a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ students and...
WOOSTER, OH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy