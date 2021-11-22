ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Money Express, Inc. To Present At The Stephens Annual Investment Conference

 5 days ago

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) - Get International Money Express, Inc. Report, ("Intermex" or the "Company") a leading money remittance services company, today announced that the Company will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The presentation will begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time and will include comments from Andras Bende, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About International Money Express, Inc.At International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) - Get International Money Express, Inc. Report, the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, eight countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. We offer the digital movement of money for our sending customers through our network of agent retailers in the US and Canada, our company-operated stores, and online through our mobile phone app, and our website intermexonline.com. We execute and pay these transactions through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:Mike GallentineVice President of Investor Relationstel: 305-671-8005 mgallentine@intermexusa.com

