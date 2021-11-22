ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backblaze To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results On Dec 13, 2021

Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), a leading storage cloud platform, will report financial results for its fiscal third quarter of 2021 (ending September 30, 2021) on Monday, December 13, 2021 after market close. Backblaze is reporting Q3 results slightly later than is typical because it is the company's first quarterly financial report following the pricing of its initial public offering on November 10, 2021.

Following the release of results, Backblaze will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the results.

Attend the webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ds4nhqpx. Register and listen via phone here: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1851278.

Phone registrants will receive dial-in information via email.

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after its completion on the Investor Relations page of the Backblaze website at https://ir.backblaze.com.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes managing data astonishingly easy for businesses and consumers. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to store, back up & archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications, and more. With nearly two exabytes of data under management, the company currently works with customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

