El Salvador plans 'Bitcoin City' to further alienate the poor

By Matt Wille
inputmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Salvador is in the process of creating a so-called “Bitcoin City” backed by cryptocurrency bonds, Reuters reports. President Nayib Bukele announced the city’s planning at a packed arena of cryptocurrency fans on Saturday night. Cryptocurrency underpinnings won’t be the only oddity Bitcoin City (the city’s actual name hasn’t...

www.inputmag.com

