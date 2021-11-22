ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GCP Announces North America Concrete Admixtures Price Increase

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) - Get GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Report, a leading global provider of construction products, today announced it is implementing price increases for Concrete Admixtures in North America.

To continue providing the exceptional solutions GCP's customers rely on, at the levels of service they require, it is necessary to increase prices up to 10% for all concrete admixture and fiber products effective January 1, 2022.

"The global supply chain impacts on raw material and freight costs have been unprecedented over the past six months and input costs are not expected to subside in the near-term. We have continued to increase our inventory levels to service our customer's needs, and added freight capacity to ensure timely supply," commented David H. Campos, GCP's President of Specialty Construction Chemicals.

"Our focus continues to be the success of our customers, and their end-users and to support quality, sustainable and economically-efficient construction practices. GCP's regional sales team will contact our customers individually to discuss the specific implications for their business," Campos concluded.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) - Get GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Report is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include admixtures and additives for concrete and cement, the Verifi® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty construction products. GCP products have been used to build some of the world's most renowned structures.

For more information, visit GCP's website at www.gcpat.com.

Media RelationsCatherine Meihofer+1 678-575-1927 mediainfo@gcpat.com

Investor RelationsWilliam I. Kent, IRC+1 617-498-4344 investors@gcpat.com

