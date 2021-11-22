ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Wine Spectator To Unveil Its Top 100 Wines Of 2021

shankennewsdaily.com
 6 days ago

After counting down its top 10 wines of the year throughout last week, Wine Spectator is today set to reveal...

www.shankennewsdaily.com

kamcity.com

Accolade Wines Unveils New Retailer POS Platform

Accolade Wines, the owner of brands such as Hardys, Jam Shed, and Echo Falls, has launched Accolade Advantage, a POS platform designed specifically to help independent retailers capitalise on impulse wine purchases, as well as provide category insights and updates on new lines. The new site, a first of its...
FOOD & DRINKS
shankennewsdaily.com

Wine Spectator Kicks Off Annual Top 100 Countdown Today

Wine Spectator is kicking off its annual countdown of the Top 10 wines of the year today, leading up to the release of its full Top 100 Wines of 2021 list. At 11am, the magazine will reveal wines No. 10 and No. 9 of the year, followed by the No. 8 and No. 7 wines tomorrow, wines Nos. 6 and 5 on Wednesday, Nos. 4, 3, and 2 on Thursday, and the Wine of the Year on Friday.
DRINKS
dailyovation.com

McMinnville Wine & Food Classic unveils impressive Judge Panel for 2022 Competition, including Masters, Somms, Buyers, Media

The McMinnville Wine & Food Classic 2022 unveils the final roster of judges including wine buyers, sommeliers, wine educators, professional judges and wine writers for the 29th anniversary event’s wine competition, which will take place January 8, 2022. The judging panel continues to represent the full spectrum of the wine...
DRINKS
winefolly.com

Wine Folly Names Top Wine Destinations for 2022

In 2011, Madeline Puckette was a 20-something sommelier serving wine across the bar when the idea popped into her head: “I should start a blog to help people learn about wine!”. Ten years, over a thousand articles and two award-winning books later, Wine Folly continues to be a platform dedicated...
DRINKS
shankennewsdaily.com

Premium-Plus Liqueurs Poised For Holiday Gains

2020 was a tough year for the liqueurs category as a whole, as the pandemic caused a 3% decline in their U.S. depletion volume to 17.4 million 9-liter cases, according to Impact Databank. Premium-plus brands ($15 and over a 750-ml. bottle) fared even worse, as the on-premise suffered greatly and the upscale segment fell a combined 4% last year. But the premium-plus sector has seen recovery in 2021, and the upcoming holidays will further boost growth prospects as the on-premise continues to rebound.
ECONOMY
food24.com

Top sommelier shares 2 summer wines for every occasion

Looking for crisp wine that doesn’t break the bank but hits the spot every time? We asked multi-award-winning sommelier and wine judge Joseph Dhafana for his top two wines for the “every” occasion summer-drinking enjoyment. If you’re a “savvy B” lover, opt for Diemersdal Sauvignon Blanc 2020 from Durbanville. It’s...
DRINKS
therecorderonline.com

The Homestead unveils new Virginia Wine Experience

Pictured from left, Gabriele Rausse shares a story with Virginia Wine Experience employee Trevor Plecker. Rausse was present all weekend to greet guests and sign bottles of his famous wine.HOT SRPINGS – The Homestead unveiled the Virginia Wine Experience on Friday, Nov. 12. The venue will stay true to its name and only offer wines exclusively made in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
winemag.com

The Making of Wine Enthusiast’s No. 1 Wine of 2021

Entering the Margaux appellation from the south, it is hard to miss Château Siran. The pink buildings of the chateau and cellars are surrounded by a park studded with sculptures. Just across a narrow road, the 60-acre vineyard rises gently as the depth of river gravel increases. An estate that...
DRINKS
winespectator.com

Wine Talk: Kevin O'Leary

Kevin O'Leary is an entrepreneur, author, politician and television personality, perhaps best known for being one of the Sharks on ABC's Shark Tank and for his nickname, Mr. Wonderful. The 67-year-old Canadian is chairman of O'Leary Financial Group—a group of companies that includes a private early-stage venture capital investment company, his Shark Tank deals and a growing roster of other businesses.
DRINKS
Robb Report

Taste Test: The First Biodynamic Single Malt Scotch Shows the Promise and Limitations of Terroir for Whisky

Biodynamic is a well-known buzz word in the wine world, but it hasn’t really been applied to whisky until now. The first two distilleries to tackle the concept have ties that explain why they are at the vanguard. Ireland’s Waterford Distillery released the first biodynamic Irish whiskey this fall, so it makes sense that Bruichladdich would be the first Scottish distillery to follow suit. Mark Reynier, former CEO at Bruichladdich and now head of Waterford, was instrumental in laying down whisky made from biodynamic barley at the Islay distillery a decade ago. Bruichladdich is known for its intensive explorations into...
DRINKS
boozyburbs.com

Celebrate with a Holiday Wine Guide

North Jersey resident Chaya Kochis is always looking for great dining experiences. She enjoys sharing her love of wine and other culinary tastes regularly – catch her day-to-day exploits on Instagram @chaya_loves_wine (Visit Account). Ladies and gentlemen, it’s that time of year again. Yes, the holidays are once again upon...
DRINKS
Punch

Sparkling Wine for Modern Times

Twelve back-pocket bottles under $35 prove just how freewheeling and robust the world of bubbly wine has become. Even before COVID-19, there was always something a little hypocritical about the ritual of the annual holiday sparkling wine roundup. All year long, the industry would drive home that familiar refrain about liberating the style from its age-old holiday pigeonhole and appreciating it like any other form of wine. But without fail, come the first whiff of autumn, that logic went straight out the window.
DRINKS
Time Out Global

The Dolphin Wine Mixer #2

Great (and terrifying) news, everyone! The Dolphin Hotel's infamous wine mixer is back and this time around, there are more than 20 pét-nats on the pour. Better still, entry is totally free. You'll be able to taste for free, buy by the glass, and see what speaks to you for an afternoon tipple with unimpeachable creds. It’s the wine festival without the price tag or the all-day commitment, which IYKYK can start as a classy affair but quickly descend into madness by the time the sun goes down and a hangover from hell the next day.
DRINKS
sarabozich.com

Thanksgiving Wine Pairings

Serve up any of these wines as perfect pairings for your Thanksgiving holiday. You have a lot of options for Thanksgiving, and while I firmly believe in drinking what you like, a gathering like this is a great chance to flex your pairing muscles or try something new. White Wines...
DRINKS
Denver Post

Luvin Arms & Vegan Wines

Vegan Wines and Luvin Arms’ Chef Donna Marino have paired up to bring you an unforgettable evening of cooking savory holiday dishes and sipping spectacular wines. Frances Gonzalez, the founder of Vegan Wines, has paired these wines especially for you to complement and enhance your culinary experience. Join us during this season of compassion to try some new recipes and sip some wine specially chosen for you.
ERIE, CO
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples Winter Wine Festival unveils new auction lots

The Naples Winter Wine Festival has announced wine, culinary and travel experiences with new live auction lots. Destinations include New York City, Sonoma County wine country, multiple stops in California, a luxury ranch getaway in Wyoming, Italy, the British Virgin Islands and southeast Asia. Other experiences include a private dinner and acoustic concert and 2021 First Edition Ford Bronco. The event returns for its 22nd year to The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, on Jan. 28-30, 2022. Since the festival’s inception in 2001, more than 50 nonprofit organizations in the community have been impacted, providing more than 275,000 underprivileged and at-risk children with the services and resources.
LIFESTYLE
Wenatchee World

Wines of the Week

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to these wines. The Riesling from Stemilt Creek Winery earned Best of Class honors. Tipsy Canyon Winery. 2019 Merlot, Lake Chelan, $38 (114 cases) Judges’ notes: The Garvins recently planted red Bordeaux varieties...
MANSON, WA

