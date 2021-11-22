Wine Spectator To Unveil Its Top 100 Wines Of 2021

The Naples Winter Wine Festival has announced wine, culinary and travel experiences with new live auction lots. Destinations include New York City, Sonoma County wine country, multiple stops in California, a luxury ranch getaway in Wyoming, Italy, the British Virgin Islands and southeast Asia. Other experiences include a private dinner and acoustic concert and 2021 First Edition Ford Bronco. The event returns for its 22nd year to The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, on Jan. 28-30, 2022. Since the festival’s inception in 2001, more than 50 nonprofit organizations in the community have been impacted, providing more than 275,000 underprivileged and at-risk children with the services and resources.
