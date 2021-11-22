ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Monster Beverage, Backed By Coca-Cola, Eyes Merger With Constellation

 6 days ago

Energy drinks maker Monster Beverage, which counts Coca-Cola as a major shareholder, is exploring a potential tie-up with Constellation Brands, Bloomberg reported late last night, citing people familiar with the matter. Later, Reuters also cited an unnamed source as saying Monster...

Canopy Growth Parts With Two Execs

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth announced that CFO Mike Lee and chief product officer Rade Kovacevic are stepping down from their positions, effective immediately. No reason was provided, but the move comes weeks after a disappointing earnings report that saw revenues slip 3% year-over-year to $105 million in revenue for the three months through September. The company’s market share in Canada has also eroded, falling below 10%, according to data from digital retail platform Hifyre.
Premium-Plus Liqueurs Poised For Holiday Gains

2020 was a tough year for the liqueurs category as a whole, as the pandemic caused a 3% decline in their U.S. depletion volume to 17.4 million 9-liter cases, according to Impact Databank. Premium-plus brands ($15 and over a 750-ml. bottle) fared even worse, as the on-premise suffered greatly and the upscale segment fell a combined 4% last year. But the premium-plus sector has seen recovery in 2021, and the upcoming holidays will further boost growth prospects as the on-premise continues to rebound.
Monster and Constellation could be a potent mixed drink

Talk about a monster merger: Coca-Cola Co.-backed Monster Beverage Corp., whose logo has come to symbolize the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s octagon cage, is said to be exploring a deal with acquisitive brewer Constellation Brands Inc. This megadeal would potentially fuse beer, energy drinks, liquor, soda and even marijuana in an unforeseen jolt to the global beverage industry.
“Monster” Deal in the Works for Constellation Brands

Already one of the largest alcoholic drinks companies in the world, Constellation Brands, is reportedly in talks with the maker of Monster energy drinks. According to Bloomberg.com , a potential merger would combine two enormous beverage companies: Constellation is valued $44 billion and California-based Monster Beverage is valued at $48 billion.
Coca-Cola: Ghost

In autumn 2021, Coca-Cola unveiled ‘Real Magic’, its first new global brand platform for five years. The ‘Real Magic’ brand philosophy is rooted in the insight that magic lives in unexpected moments of connection that elevate the everyday into the extraordinary. Using this new brand platform, Coke aims to bring people together by expressing the brand in a more diverse and human way.
Monster Beverage: More Profit Pain Ahead

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is struggling with surging costs for input materials like aluminum. In this video clip from "Beat & Raise," recorded on Nov. 5 , Fool.com contributors Brian Withers and Demitri Kalogeropoulos, discuss highlights from the company's latest earnings report, along with some reasons why it's not too late to buy the stock.
The Sneaky Reason Coca-Cola Created Tab Clear

There's a lot that the beverage giant Coca-Cola has managed to achieve as a company over the years. As per the company's website, when Coke was first introduced as a soft drink it was offered at a pharmacy for five cents. John S. Pemberton, the pharmacist behind the drink, didn't really know how to sell it to his customers and didn't make much profit. This changed after the entrepreneur Asa Candler stepped in.
Smeg has partnered with Coca-Cola for a very groovy refrigerator

While Coca-Cola-stamped t-shirts and clothing are commonly doing the rounds, it is quite a surprise to see a refrigerator in the making that boasts the fizzy drink’s goodness across it! And making it happen is none other than Smeg with its all-new collaboration with The Coca Cola Company. Together the...
CNBC's Final Trades: Fiserv, ResMed, Monster Beverage And This Semiconductor Company

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) belongs to its growth portfolio. The stock is trading at 16 times earnings and has the potential for 15% earnings growth ahead, Harrington said. The stock is “wildly oversold,” she added. Another trader...
Nissan, Nike, Iberia, Coca-Cola…and More

Nissan, Nike, Iberia, Coca-Cola… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check our prior Sales Leads columns. , a minority & female-owned digital media company dedicated to reaching US Hispanics, announced a partnership between Nissan and Canela Music that will highlight the Hispanic culture through music during the months of November and December. Canela Music offers a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.As part of this collaboration, Canela Music has produced two episodes of the original show “El Carrete”, exclusively for Nissan, featuring up to six artists per episode. This thematic conversation will support the overarching Musica Sin Fronteras theme in a playful and organic way. The content series highlights Latino artists and their culture through music. Musica Sin Fronteras was exclusively developed for Nissan Frontier and its messaging will be amplified through Canela’s OTT, OLV, Rich Media and display across all of Canela media properties. Canela Music can be downloaded now from the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android.
Coca-Cola sued over Pina Colada-flavored Fanta drinks

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (Legal Newsline) - Janie Hawkins, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, filed a federal class action complaint on October 28 in the Southern District of New York against The Coca-Cola Company over Fanta sodas. According to the complaint, Coca-Cola manufactures, packages, labels, markets, and...
Coca-Cola’s James Quincey to chair Woodruff Arts Center annual campaign

Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center, in her office with a bust of Robert W. Woodruff. (Photo by Maria Saporta.) In an unprecedented move, Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey will chair the 2021-2022 Woodruff Arts Center corporate campaign. The Coca-Cola Foundation also has made a record $2 million leadership gift towards the annual campaign.
2 Market Overreactions I Bought Last Week

This Fool initiated a position in Dick's Sporting Goods, a sporting gear retailer growing faster than its single-digit P/E ratio. He also added to his Genius Sports position. The stock has fallen 61% since peaking in May. Both stocks moved lower after reported quarterly results last week. The numbers weren't...
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after sell-off on Friday

The Dow Jones weakened -2.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 -2.3%, and the Nasdaq -2.2%. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected...
