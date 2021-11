You didn’t dream it: Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins are on the verge of completing a five-year extension. The $55-plus million guarantee will be the third-largest investment that this franchise has ever made in a pitcher, trailing only the Wei-Yin Chen and Mark Buehrle free agent deals. Alcantara, if he remains in Miami for the full duration of the contract (and avoids severe injury), would become the first-ever pitcher to spend nine major league seasons with the Marlins.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO