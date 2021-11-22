Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Nov. 15-21): Calvert Hall’s Donnie Lewis and Glenelg’s Stephanie Lathrop

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.

Boy Athlete of the Week: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football

The junior wide receiver enjoyed a sensational second quarter in Saturday’s MIAA A Conference championship game against McDonogh , catching two touchdown passes from quarterback Noah Brannock that provided all the offense the No. 2 Cardinals needed in claiming a 14-8 win. Lewis turned a catch and long run into an 83-yard touchdown to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead. Later in the quarter, he caught a 36-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead. On the day, Lewis caught three passes for 135 yards.

This season, Lewis has 35 receptions for 666 yards and seven touchdowns. The Cardinals, who will take a 9-2 mark into Thursday’s Turkey Bowl against Loyola Blakefield, won their second MIAA crown and first since 2010.

Girl Athlete of the Week: Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer

The sophomore forward scored her 28th goal of the season in the second half of Saturday’s Class 2A state title game against Hereford , proving to be the difference as the No. 7 Gladiators (15-2) claimed a 2-1 win for the program’s seventh state crown. The 28 goals is a single-season school record and it gave her 81 career points covering her two seasons — 37 goals and seven assists — that ties her with 2004 graduate Meghan Haspert atop the all-time list.

With Saturday’s game tied at 1 with 17 minutes left, Lathrop pressured a defender into a turnover, took a few dribbles inside the penalty area and went high with a left-footed shot to the near post to put the Gladiators ahead for good.

Previous winners

Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boy); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girl)

Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boy); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girl)

Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boy); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girl)

Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boy); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girl)

Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boy); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girl)

Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boy); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boy); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boy); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girl)

Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boy); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girl)

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.