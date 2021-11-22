Watch: Olivia Rodrigo Performs Stripped-Down Version of ‘Traitor’ for Dolby Campaign

When Frozen was released in 2013 it took the world by snowstorm with its amazing soundtrack and lovable characters. It garnered so much attention that Disney released Frozen II to continue the story of Elsa and Anna in 2019. Although it’s been nearly two years since we’ve seen Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf on the big screen, they will be coming back in a totally new way soon. For Disney+ Day on Friday, Nov. 12, the streaming platform made a ton of announcements regarding upcoming shows that will be available to watch in 2022. One of the many shows set to grace our screens will be Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which will take on Frozen and all its chilly magic. And let’s be real, it would be so incredible to see Olivia Rodrigo play Elsa and sing “Let It Go.”

