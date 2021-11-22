ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Watch Now: Pandemic forces innovation in mental health

Fremont Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has had a challenging effect on therapists and their...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The impact of lockdown stress and loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health among university students in Germany

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown of universities in Germany. In a longitudinal design, we compared mental health (depression, anxiety, somatic complaints) of university students in Germany before (June to August 2019) and in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic (June 2020) and determined the impact of pandemic-related stress and loneliness on students' mental health in self-report online surveys. We investigated 443 participants (mean age 22.8Â years), among them 77% female, and 10.4% medical students. A small increase of depression mean scores was observed (F(1,420)"‰="‰5.21; p"‰="‰.023), anxiety and somatic complaints have not significantly changed. There was a medium increase in loneliness from pre-pandemic scores to the pandemic situation (F(1,423)"‰="‰30.56; p"‰<"‰.001). Analyzed with regression analyses, current loneliness and pre-pandemic distress represented the strongest associations with mental health during the pandemic. Additionally, health-related concerns during the pandemic were associated with symptoms of depression [b"‰="‰0.21; 95%CI(0.08; 0.34); t"‰="‰3.12; p"‰="‰.002], anxiety [b"‰="‰0.07; 95%CI(0.01; 0.12); t"‰="‰2.50; p"‰="‰.013], somatic complaints [b"‰="‰0.33; 95%CI(0.18; 0.47); t"‰="‰4.49; p"‰<"‰.001], and loneliness [b"‰="‰0.10; 95%CI(0.03; 0.17); t"‰="‰2.74; p"‰="‰.006]. Social stress due to the pandemic situation was associated with loneliness [b"‰="‰0.38; 95%CI(0.32; 0.45); t"‰="‰11.75; p"‰<"‰.001]. The results imply that university students represent a risk group for psychosocial long-term ramifications of the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Study finds 35% surge in calls to mental health crisis lines during pandemic

Mental health crisis lines experienced a 35% surge in calls relating to fears and loneliness early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, a study analyzing over 8 million calls published Nov. 7 in Nature found. Researchers analyzed calls from 23 helplines across 19 countries from 2019 to early 2021, taking into...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Free Press

BU community, SPH event discuss mental health post-pandemic

Many people have had their mental health negatively affected by the pandemic, and BU has taken notice. “The Next Normal: Mental Health,” a panel presented Tuesday by the Boston University School of Public Health, brought together a panel of experts to address mental health in the wake of the pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Pandemic
MedCity News

Survey: Large employers revisited telehealth, mental health benefits during the pandemic

After much talk last year about companies boosting their mental health offerings, those promises have materialized. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s annual employer health benefits survey, 39% of mid- and large-sized companies reported making changes to their mental health benefits since the start of the pandemic. For the most part, those changes included letting employees access mental health services through telemedicine. Roughly 16% of companies also said they offered new mental health resources, such as an employee assistance program.
BUSINESS
usf.edu

As mental health effects of the pandemic linger, a local 211 center still sees high call volumes

On this week's Florida Matters, we're talking about mental health in the time of coronavirus with Clara Reynolds, President and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. Illness, isolation and job loss are behind some of the stresses leading Tampa Bay residents to call 2-1-1. And even as the pandemic wanes, Reynolds said there are still long-term emotional and economic issues that lead to calls.
MENTAL HEALTH
Government Technology

Mental Health Task Force Helps Students with Quarantine

(TNS) — Alamogordo Public Schools' HOPE Task Force is expanding its programs to continue providing health care and support to Alamogordo Public Schools students. The task force is now part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Test to Stay pilot program which keeps students found to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the classroom by testing the affected students every other day instead of sending them home.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
arcamax.com

As workers struggle with pandemic's impact, employers expand mental health benefits

As the covid-19 pandemic burns through its second year, the path forward for American workers remains unsettled, with many continuing to work from home while policies for maintaining a safe workplace evolve. In its 2021 Employer Health Benefits Survey, released last week, KFF found that many employers have ramped up mental health and other benefits to provide support for their workers during uncertain times.
MENTAL HEALTH
blavity.com

How Hampton University Students Have Managed Their Mental Health During A Pandemic

During this past year, many students have been struggling to maintain positive academic progress during this time of loss and grief for so many. I have several friends and family who have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus. It feels as if all of us are having a similar out-of-body experience, with our minds trying to play catch up with the way our bodies are still functioning and completing our everyday tasks and routines.
MENTAL HEALTH
Gazette

Colorado children's mental health leaders plead for pandemic recovery funding

Children’s mental health advocates want a fair share of Colorado’s federal pandemic recovery money that has yet to be allocated, they announced Tuesday during a virtual discussion spearheaded by Children’s Hospital Colorado. “There is a continued sense of being overwhelmed as a system, and it’s palpable,” said Dr. David Brumbaugh,...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy