7 Phillies among players up for election on new Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Their names regale recent Philadelphia Phillies history, as many of them played a part in the Phils' last three World Series appearances.

Now, seven of the best to wear the red pinstripes the last 30 years are joining 23 others on the final ballot for election into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

2008 World Series heroes Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins are among the three Phillies who have made the ballot for the first time.

Curt Schilling, who helped power the 1993 Phillies to the National League pennant, is on the ballot for the last time. He received votes on 71.1% of last year's ballots, just under the 75% required for election. Schilling had asked the Hall of Fame to keep his name off the ballot for this year.

Announcements of the 2022 Hall of Fame class will come January 25, with induction on July 24. Here are the seven Phillies on the ballot, with overviews of their career in Philadelphia:

Bobby Abreu of the Philadelphia Phillies bats against the St. Louis Cardinals during the Opening Day game on April 3, 2006 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cardinals won 13-5. Photo credit Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Bobby Abreu (Outfielder, 1998-2006)

- .303 average, .928 OPS, 195 HR, 814 RBI, 254 stolen bases with Phillies

- Two-time All-Star (2004, 2005)

- One gold glove (2005)

- Led baseball in triples in 1999 (11), NL doubles in 2002 (50), played every game in 2001 and 2005

Ryan Howard #6 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a three-run home run against Andy Sonnanstine of the Tampa Bay Rays during game four of the 2008 MLB World Series on October 26, 2008 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo credit Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Ryan Howard (First-ballot, first base, 2004-16 - entire career)

- .258 average, .859 OPS, 382 RBI, 1,194 RBI with Phillies

- NL MVP in 2006

- Rookie of the Year in 2005

- NLCS 2009 MVP

- Three-time All-Star (2006, 2009-10)

- Led MLB in HR twice (58 in 2006, 48 in 2008)

- Led MLB in RBI three times (149 in 2006, 146 in 2008, 141 in 2009)

- Led MLB in total bases (383 in 2006)

- Played every game in 2008

Jonathan Papelbon of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the 10th inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on July 22, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 5-4 in 10 innings. Photo credit Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Jonathan Papelbon (First-ballot, pitcher, 2012-15)

- 23-19 record, 2.44 ERA, 219 saves with Phillies

- Two-time All-Star (2012, 2015)

Third Baseman Scott Rolen of the Philadelphia Phillies throws the ball to first base against the San Francisco Giants during the game on April 29, 2002 at Pac Bell Park in San Francisco, California. The Giants won the game 8-5. Photo credit Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Scott Rolen (Third base, 1996-2002)

- .287 average, .877 OPS, 150 HR, 559 RBI with Phillies

- Rookie of the Year in 2007

- All-Star in 2002

- Three gold gloves (1998, 2001, 2002)

Jimmy Rollins of the Philadelphia Phillies bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during game three of the 2008 MLB World Series on October 25, 2008 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo credit Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Jimmy Rollins (First-ballot, 2000-2014)

- .267 average, .751 OPS, 216 HR, 887 RBI, 453 stolen bases with Phillies

- MVP in 2007

- Three-time All-Star (2001-02, 2005)

- Four Gold Gloves (2007-09, 2012)

- Led NL in runs scored (2007)

- Led NL in stolen bases (2001)

- Led NL in triples four times (2001-02, 2004, 2007)

- Played every game in 2007

Pitcher Curt Schilling of the Philadelphia Phillies steps into a pitch during the National League Championship Series Game 5 on October 11, 1993 against the Atlanta Braves at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo credit Jim Gund/Getty Images

Curt Schilling (Final-ballot, pitcher, 1992-98)

- 101-78 record, 3.35 ERA, 1,554 strikeouts, 1.120 WHIP with Phillies

- NLCS MVP (1993)

- Three-time All-Star (1997-99)

- 22-3, 2.23 ERA in postseason

- Led MLB in strikeouts (1997)

- Led NL in strikeouts (1998)

- Led MLB in complete games (15, 1998)

- Led NL in complete games (8, 1996)

- Led MLB in innings pitched (280.2, 1998)

- Led MLB in starts (35, 1997)

- Led NL in starts (35, 1998)

- Led MLB in WHIP (0.990, 1992)

- Led MLB in hits per 9 innings (6.6, 1992)

Billy Wagner of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in relief against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park May 19, 2005 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo credit Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Billy Wagner (Pitcher, 2004-05)

- 8-3 record, 1.86 ERA, 59 saves, 0.810 WHIP with Phillies

- All-Star in 2005