Kimberly Guilfoyle claims to have raised $3 million for the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that led to the Capitol riot. That’s according to a report from ProPublica, which obtained text messages in which Guilfoyle — the former Fox News host and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. — tried to angle for a speaking slot at the rally by boasting that she’d raised a significant amount of money for the event.

PROTESTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO