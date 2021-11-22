Local activist Frank Scavo sentenced to 60 days in federal prison

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local political activist, who was inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th during the rioting, has been sentenced.

Frank Scavo will be going to prison.

Eyewitness News has been following this story since the beginning. In September, Scavo pled guilty to “picketing within a capitol building.” Monday a federal judge determined his fate.

Scavo walked into his lawyer’s office on Biden Street in Scranton Monday. Virtually, the prosecution recommended a federal judge sentenced the Old Forge man to two weeks in prison.

The judge threw the book at Scavo and sentenced him to 60 days in prison for entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

“I accept my punishment and sentence and we move on from here,” said Scavo.

“Not the outcome we wanted but the fact is that he accepts responsibility and his punishment,” said Ernest Preat Jr., Scavo’s lawyer.

Scavo was charged in March for his involvement. He says it was a fair process.

“From the FBI to the prosecutors, everybody was cordial,” said Scavo.

Eyewitness News interviewed Scavo on January 7th after he organized a bus trip to the Capitol to protest the certification of President Joe Biden’s presidential win.

He said then his group saw the riots unfold but had no involvement.

“I just gave it some direction to go down to Washington and show that we are here and we are watching. The people that went crazy, you know, that’s free will. I can’t control it. I’m not responsible for that,” said Scavo.

On January 15th Eyewitness News obtained photos of Scavo inside the Capitol. In March he was charged and pled not guilty.

“We will be giving you guys more comments as the day’s progress but right now my attorney Mr. Ernie Preate has asked me I make no formal comment,” said Scavo.

After months of working with the FBI and prosecutors, Scavo pled guilty in September for “picketing within a Capitol building.”

“I regret doing it. I am committed to continuing to do what I can to make amends for my actions. My family and friends have always trusted me as someone who wants to improve our society, not weaken it,” said Scavo in a sentencing memorandum.

Scavo apologized after sentencing, saying he is “regretfully sorry.”

Scavo is still a free man for the holidays. He will start his prison sentence sometime after January 1st for 60 days with no probation or house arrest after serving his time.

