Jorge Masvidal is open to the idea of coaching on The Ultimate Fighter opposite Colby Covington. Jorge Masvidal has one objective in mind, getting another shot at champion Kamaru Usman. However, on his quest for the title shot, he might have to make a few stops along the way. Masvidal was scheduled for a bout against Leon Edwards later this year but an injury has pulled him from that fight. While healing up from the injury, what could Masvidal do? Perhaps coach The Ultimate Fighter?

