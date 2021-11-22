Sci-fi thriller SENSATION gets December Release Date

"We are the resistance. We can change this reality." Dark Star Pictures has revealed an official US trailer for a Brazilian indie sci-fi film titled King Car, originally Carro Rei in Portuguese. This even came before Titane, premiering at the 2021 Rotterdam Film Festival at the beginning of the year and hitting a number of other festivals this year. What's it about? A taxi company owner's son has an extraordinary connection with cars: he can talk to them. He makes friends with the car that saved him from an accident as a child, but also hears the old wrecks complain about the law banning cars over 15 years old. Together with his uncle, he converts the write-offs into futuristic vehicles that are conscious & speak. They then take on the status quo under King Car's banner. However, capitalism's zombies prove more evil than expected. It stars Luciano Pedro Jr., Matheus Nachtergaele, Okado do Canal, Jules Elting, and Clara Pinheiro. This looks wild! Starts out as a talks-to-cars genre flick, turns into a revolutionary resistance thriller. I gotta watch this.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO