When the starting quarterback for most NFL teams gets hurt, the backup searches for his helmet and prepares to see his first significant playing time of the season. But the Saints are not like most teams: Their backup quarterback has been playing regularly all season, as a wide receiver, tight end, and special teamer. Since 2017, New Orleans coach Sean Payton has been trying to make Taysom Hill happen, with varying degrees of success. Payton talks about Hill like he’s Superman.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO