soyboibetacuck

Fortnite menus are full of thoughtful customization options. From accessibility features to finely-tuned audio mixes to social settings and much more, Epic has gone to great lengths to make its massive platform suit players of all types. One thing many players want to do is adjust the frame rate in Fortnite, but that process can vary based on your platform. In this short guide, we'll show you how to change the frame rate, and what your options will be based on where you're playing Fortnite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO